'KWK': KJo is 'sexiest bachelor in town,' per Ishaan Khatter

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 05, 2022, 02:20 pm 2 min read

Episode 10 of Koffee With Karan already looks like one helluva ride! The upcoming episode will be graced by the cast of Phone Bhoot—Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter. By the looks of the promo video that was dropped on Monday, the trio is all set to bring chaos and laughs to the show, well, once they figure out their seating arrangements!

Context

Koffee With Karan hosted by renowned filmmaker Karan Johar is one of the most popular television shows in Bollywood where A-listers mark their appearances and also reveal fun facts and gossip.

The previous episode saw the appearance of actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff.

This time, Kaif, who has appeared on the show a couple of times before, will return along with her co-stars.

So far we've seen guests appear in pairs on Season 7. That being said, now that the show has three guests, the first dilemma was figuring out who sits where! When Johar asks the guests if they had finally settled down, Ishaan Khatter quickly referred to their "ghost-themed" film and said, "Hum kahin bhi bhatak sakte hai (we can wander anywhere we want)."

Information Kaif fixes Alia Bhatt's 'suhagraat' issue by introducing 'suhagdin' concept

A couple of seconds into the clip, Johar asks Kaif if she, too, like Alia Bhatt, thinks that there's no time for "suhagraat (honeymoon) on suhagraat." Kaif's solution? "Maybe there can be a suhagdin." That's not all, more "Koffee" was spilled when Khatter said the "sexiest bachelor in town" is "KJo bro!" Plus, Kaif revealed that she has been visiting Ranveer Singh's Instagram lately!

Details All about trio's upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot', more

On the work front, actors Kaif, Khatter, and Chaturvedi will make their debut collaboration in the horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot which will release on November 4. The film is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and also stars Jackie Shroff and Abhinay Raj Singh. Episode 10 of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will drop on Disney+ Hotstar this Thursday at 12:00am.