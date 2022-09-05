Entertainment

Selvaraghavan's 'Naane Varuven': Dhanush starrer confirmed to release this month

Selvaraghavan's 'Naane Varuven': Dhanush starrer confirmed to release this month

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 05, 2022, 06:55 pm 2 min read

The first single of Dhanush's 'Naane Varuven' will be dropped on Wednesday.

Dhanush is probably still basking in the success of his recently released Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam. As his fans were waiting for updates about his upcoming projects, it was reported that his next film Naane Varuven will hit the theaters this month. Dhanush confirmed this on Monday with a new poster. Moreover, he revealed that the film's first single will be dropped on Wednesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Aadukalam star is reuniting with his director brother Selvaraghavan after more than a decade.

Starting with Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002), they have joined hands for several super hit films including, Kaadhal Konden (2003), Pudhu Pettai (2006), and Mayakkam Enna (2011).

Every update about the upcoming film is making the headlines owing to the duo's track record during the previous collaborations.

Announcement Here's what the announcement about first single said

Directed by Selvaraghavan, Naane Varuven is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu under V Creations. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music. While announcing the news about the first single, Dhanush shared an unseen poster from the film. He wrote in Tamil, "Once there lived two kings in the same country. One was good, one was evil," giving no further clues about the plot.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

Reports Will Dhanush play dual roles in 'Naane Varuven'?

Earlier this year, it was reported that Dhanush will be seen in a double role in Naane Varuven. He has already played a double role in Kodi (2016) and Pattas (2020). However, there has been no official confirmation yet. Touted to be a psychological drama, Naane Varuven has Indhuja Ravichandran as the female lead. Yogi Babu will play an important role.

Information Other projects of Dhanush to look forward to

Dhanush has a huge line-up of films in his kitty. This includes the spinoff of his recently released Hollywood project The Gray Man. He also has the sequel of Aayirathil Oruvan, which will again be directed by Selvaraghavan. One of his highly-anticipated projects is Captain Miller, which will be helmed by Saani Kaayidham filmmaker Arun Matheshwaran. Dhanush has a Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama Vaathi.

Poll Which upcoming film of Dhanush are you most excited about?