Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' targets a Dussehra 2022 theatrical outing

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 08, 2021, 12:30 pm

Tejas makers have fixed a lucrative release date for the film. It will hit the cinema halls on Dussehra next year, that is October 5. Kangana Ranaut, who recently bagged her fourth National Film Award, will don the uniform for the first time in her life in this film. Touted to be "an ode to the Indian Air Force," Tejas is a Sarvesh Mewara-directorial.

Ranaut's last release Thalaivii didn't do much business but she won a National Film Award for her output. This just goes on to say that the box office numbers didn't do justice to her stature. Also given the fact that she is playing an Air Force officer for the first time makes it a worthy watch since the actress is known for strong performances.

Its producer Ronnie Screwvala's company, RSVP Movies, announced the release date of the movie on Twitter. "Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022," the tweet mentioned. Its RSVP Movies' second film based on the Armed Forces.

Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022 ✈️#ArmedForcesFlagDay 🇮🇳@sarveshmewara1 #KanganaRanaut @RonnieScrewvala @nonabains pic.twitter.com/0u1k9jndLO — RSVP (@RSVPMovies) December 7, 2021

Details RSVP Movies's first Armed Forces-themed project was a colossal success

Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, was the first Armed Forces-based project to be backed by RSVP Movies. And we all know the sensation it was. So hopes are definitely high on Tejas, which will highlight the 2016 decision of the Indian Air Force to include more females in combat. Apart from Ranaut, the movie co-stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, and Sankalp Gupta.

Projects Ranaut will next be seen in spy thriller, 'Dhaakad'

Apart from Tejas, the star will be playing a spy in Dhaakad. The actioner also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The movie releases on April 8 next year. The 34-year-old will also be seen playing former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a project to be helmed and produced by her. Further, Ranaut will lead Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.