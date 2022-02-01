World

Canadians 'disgusted' by those protesting in Ottawa: PM Trudeau

Written by Saptak Datta Feb 01, 2022, 07:04 pm 3 min read

Since the truckers' protest began, Justin Trudeau relocated to an undisclosed location.

The protests in the capital city of Ottawa have not intimidated the citizens of the country, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. "Canadians have been shocked - and, frankly, disgusted by the behaviour displayed by some people protesting in our nation's capital" he tweeted. Recently, Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 and has been relocated to an undisclosed location due to the protests.

Context Why does the story matter?

Notably, COVID-19 vaccination rates in Canada are among the highest in the world.

The 'Freedom Convoy,' which began as a protest against the vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers, has expanded into a massive protest against the Trudeau administration's coronavirus restrictions.

Protesters demanded an end to COVID-19 vaccine requirements and other public health restrictions, reported the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Quote 'Won't cave in to those who engage in vandalism'

"I want to be very clear: We're not intimidated by those who hurl abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless," Trudeau tweeted. He added that Canada will not give in to those who fly racist flags. "And we won't cave to those who engage in vandalism, or dishonour the memory of our veterans," Trudeau's tweet further read.

Quote 'No place in Canada for this behaviour'

Warning those who are responsible for the protests to put an end to it, Trudeau said "there is no place in Canada for this behaviour." "And to those who joined the convoy but are uncomfortable with the symbols of hatred and division on display: Be courageous and speak out. Do not stand for, or with, intolerance and hate," tweeted Trudeau.

Information The protest has raised over $5.4 million dollars

The protest has been well-funded, with a GoFundMe campaign raising over C$7 million ($5.4 million) from more than 99,000 donors. Meanwhile, dozens of trucks and other vehicles have been clogging up central Ottawa since Friday, putting a strain on the delivery of supplies to the city. Truckers have also been blaring their horns non-stop in protest against the vaccination mandate.

Quote 'Sickened to see protesters dance on Tomb of Unknown Soldier'

Several protesters were seen dancing on the iconic war memorial, resulting in a sharp reaction from Canada's top soldier, General Wayne Eyre. "I am sickened to see protesters dance on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and desecrate the National War Memorial," tweeted Eyre. "Generations of Canadians have fought and died for our rights, including free speech, but not this," he added.

Taunt Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Canadian PM

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday took a jibe at Trudeau on Instagram over the protests in Canada. "Canadian PM Trudeau was encouraging Indian protesters, now in the midst of protests in his country he is hiding at a secret location as protesters threaten his security," she wrote referring to the farmers' protest in India. The law of Karma has struck again, added Ranaut.

"I would be remiss if I didn't start by recognizing the news coming from India about the protest by farmers," said Trudeau during the farmers' protest in 2020. "Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protesters. We believe in the process of dialogue," he added. Trudeau said Canada reached Indian authorities to highlight the concerns.