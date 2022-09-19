Entertainment

'Captain Miller': Dhanush's rugged look from new photo wins hearts

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 19, 2022, 02:07 pm 2 min read

"Captain Miller' is helmed by Arun Matheshwaran.

So far, 2022 has been stellar for Tamil star Dhanush with movie releases and new collaborations. One of them is Captain Miller. The highly-anticipated flick's team has been making new announcements lately, and in the most recent one, a new poster featuring Dhanush has been dropped. In it, the Asuran star can be seen acing a rigged look with long hair and a beard.

Context Why does this story matter?

Captain Miller, touted to be a period drama, is helmed by Arun Matheshwaran.

Having directed only two films so far (Saani Kaayidham and Rocky) the director already has emerged as an acclaimed filmmaker.

His collaboration with Dhanush made fans go gaga even when it was announced.

All updates about Captain Miller are making the headlines as it's one of the highly-anticipated flicks.

Observation What does the new photo show?

The latest photo features Dhanush flashing his million-dollar smile with a generous dose of swag and style. In the background, one can see the beaming sun and the sea. It has a sepia color scheme that goes with the other posters released by the makers so far. Sharing it, director Matheshwaran wrote, "Killer Killer Captain Miller" sending fans into a frenzy.

Twitter Post Here's the new photo

Details Sundeep Kishan's onboarding was announced recenty

On Saturday, the makers announced that Telugu star Sundeep Kishan will play an important role. The makers also shared a photo welcoming him. Besides, Priyanka Arun Mohan will star alongside Dhanush in the actioner. Dhanush's frequent collaborator GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the project. The film is presented by Sathya Jyothi Films' TG Thyagarajan and backed by Senthil and Arjun Thyagarajan.

Information 'Captain Miller' will feature Dhanush in different looks

The makers have kept most of the details under wraps. But hearsay has that Captain Miller is a high-budget period drama set in the 1930s. According to trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, the film will be set in the Madras Presidency period of the 1930s-40s and will feature Dhanush in three different looks. However, let's wait till the makers announce it officially.

