Confirmed! Makers announce 'Doctor G' release date with new posters

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 19, 2022, 11:57 am 3 min read

'Doctor G' is heading toward a theatrical release on October 14.

Doctor G finally has a release date! After being stuck in limbo for several months, Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G will finally release on October 14, the makers announced on Monday (September 19). The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in key roles. Produced by Junglee Pictures, the medical drama marks the debut of director Anubhuti Kashyap, filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap's sister.

Context Why does this story matter?

Doctor G was initially supposed to release on June 17 but was marred by repeated delays caused by COVID-19 and other factors.

This is the first time that Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh have worked together.

It's also Khurrana's third outing with Junglee Pictures after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho.

Doctor G, thus, is expected to mark a successful hat-trick for Khurrana.

Announcement Fans can't wait to watch 'Doctor G' on big screens

Khurrana took to social media to announce the release date. Sharing two posters, he wrote, "ZindaGi hai inki full of Googly. Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaye DoctorG." The actor's post has received an enthusiastic response from several fans, who said they can't wait to watch the social comedy due to the "novelty" in the content. One such cinephile wrote, "Finally, the savior is here."

Twitter Post Read the announcement here

Quote Here's why Khurrana agreed to be part of the film

Revealing his reasons behind signing the dotted line, Khurrana earlier said, "[It's] a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept." "I am excited to don the doctor's coat for the first time and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts."

Cast, crew Learn more about the makers of 'Doctor G'

Doctor G is set on a college campus and features Khurrana as a gynecologist while Singh and Shah will reportedly appear as fellow doctors. The film also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Abhinay Raj Singh, and Devas Dixit, among others. The movie has been written by Saurabh Bharat (Ek), Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena (Lust Stories), and Vishal Wagh. Eeshit Narain (Qarib Qarib Single) has handled the cinematography.

Upcoming projects Where else will we see the two actors?

Doctor G marks Khurrana's second release in 2022 after Anek, which opened to negative reviews and drowned at the box office. Up next, he has Aanand L Rai's film An Action Hero and Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl 2. Meanwhile, Singh has Thank God, Indian 2, and Chhatriwali. Thank God will release on October 25 while Indian 2 is filming and Chhatriwali is in post-production.

