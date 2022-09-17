Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's 'Dream Girl 2' gets release date

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 17, 2022, 12:02 pm 2 min read

'Dream Girl 2' is the sequel of the 2019 Bollywood rom com, 'Dream Girl.'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will play the lead roles in the sequel of the 2019 Bollywood rom-com Dream Girl. The movie announcement was made on Friday through a rib-tickling video featuring the lead actors. The makers have also revealed the full list of cast and crew along with its release date as June 29, 2023. Scroll on to know more about the movie.

Raaj Shaandilyaa is helming the project which is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

The first installment had Nushrratt Bharuccha as the leading lady.

It is also the third collaboration between Khurrana and the production banner.

Since the first part of the franchise was a fairly successful Bollywood project, the sequel's announcement is an exciting one.

In the announcement video, the makers also introduced the other cast members of the film. Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee will play key supporting roles. About the film, Panday said, "I am excited to be a part of Dream Girl 2 and working with the dream team of Ayushmann Khurrana."

Speaking of the film, the Anek actor actor said, "I am super stoked about Dream Girl 2! This is my second outing with Balaji Motion Pictures and I am thankful to Ekta that she has carried this franchise forward and made it bigger." "I have found a friend in Raaj and it's exciting to team up with him again," he further added.

Apart from this, Khurrana has two more projects in his kitty: Doctor G and An Action Hero. According to reports, Doctor G is gearing up for release on October 14, while An Action Hero will hit the theaters on December 2. On the other hand, Panday was last seen in the pan-Indian actioner Liger. She has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi.