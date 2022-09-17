Entertainment

Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor to jointly produce Kareena's next film?

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 17, 2022, 11:19 am 2 min read

Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor may produce a film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

The 2018 buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi, earned adulation for its female-centric narrative and earnest performances. Now, the buzz is rife that Rhea and Ekta are set to collaborate again for an untitled film that'll star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. It will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase).

Context Why does this story matter?

Veere Di Wedding remains one of the few films to zoom in on female friendships and marked a departure from usual Bollywood content.

It was reportedly the fifth highest-grossing movie in 2018.

Hence, if this project comes to pass, it is expected to replicate Veere Di Wedding's success.

Moreover, since Krishnan's Lootcase had received positive reviews, expectations from him are also high.

Quote Film is expected to go on floors in 2023

A source told Pinkvilla that Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor were looking for a worthy project to produce jointly, and finally reached a consensus on this yet-to-be-titled film. "Pre-production work has already begun, and they are in the process of finalizing the whole cast too. As of now it's expected to roll in January 2023, and is very different from Veere Di Wedding."

Information Tabu, Kriti Sanon to come onboard too?

Reportedly, Kriti Sanon and Tabu have been approached to share the screen with Kapoor Khan, though there is no official confirmation on this yet. The Hulchul actor had earlier told Mid-Day, "the story is about three strong women." To note, while Tabu is awaiting the release of Khufiya, Kuttey, and Drishyam 2, Sanon's upcoming movies include Bhediya, Ganapath, and Adipurush, among others.

Upcoming projects Where will we see Bebo next?

Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. An adaptation of Forrest Gump, it received mixed reviews and couldn't do much at the box office either. Up next, she'll be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's untitled Netflix film, based on the thriller novel The Devotion of Suspect X. She will also co-produce and star in a thriller helmed by Hansal Mehta.

