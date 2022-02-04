Entertainment

All we know about Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sujoy Ghosh's crime mystery

Feb 04, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan might start shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's next in March

Fans of Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan are eagerly waiting to see which project she chooses to make her return on the big screen after the birth of her second son, Jeh. And, according to multiple reports, the comeback film might be a crime mystery flick, to be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. While we wait for confirmation, here's all we know about the project.

Did you know Ghosh originally wanted the Asoka actor to lead his superhit film Kahaani? We'll finally get to see the actor-director duo collaborate in the upcoming thriller, which is based on Keigo Higashino's much-acclaimed novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. Incidentally, Ghosh had planned to make this adaptation with Kapoor Khan's husband-actor Saif Ali Khan in 2015, a plan that fell through later.

According to a source, as quoted by Mid-Day , if everything goes as per plan, the team will go to a hill station in West Bengal for "a start-to-finish schedule" next month. Earlier reports had mentioned Darjeeling and Kalimpong as possible locations. "[Kapoor Khan] met [Ghosh] several times to discuss the prep and her look in the film. The cast will soon begin workshops."

Kapoor Khan will be joined by Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the cast. The Devotion of Suspect X tells the story of a single mother who accidentally kills her ex-husband. As officers try to solve the crime, the woman evades getting caught with her mathematician neighbor's help. Ahlawat is reportedly playing the neighbor. We might get multiple thrilling cat-and-mouse chase moments from this.

Adaptations Multiple adaptations of novel exist in different languages

While we can expect Ghosh to mend the story in his own way for the screenplay, multiple adaptations of the same novel already exist (like the 2017 Chinese movie: The Devotion of Suspect X). In fact, renowned Malayalam flick Drishyam was also known to carry a similar plot, although director Jeethu Joseph insisted it was an original story. Stay tuned for more on this.