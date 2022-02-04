Entertainment

'Tiku Weds Sheru' finishes shooting, producer Kangana Ranaut hosts party

Feb 04, 2022

Kangana Ranaut has finished production for 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

After showcasing her acting and directing prowess, Kangana Ranaut is all set to prove her production expertise with Tiku Weds Sheru, her debut venture in that sense. And, on Thursday, she announced a wrap up of the film's shooting schedule. A party was conducted, too. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and newcomer Avneet Kaur, the Manikarnika Film Productions owner called Tiku Weds Sheru a "gratifying experience."

At the party, both the leading actors and the producer arrived decked in gorgeous attire. Ranaut rocked a "red panther" bodycon, knee-length dress, while Kaur, who plays Tiku, went with a long, maroon dress paired with silver heels. And, our Sheru, Siddiqui graced the gathering donning a blue jacket over a sweater and trousers. Ranaut also shared some pictures on her Instagram Stories.

A day before the party, Ranaut wrote on Instagram about her feelings after the production concluded. "Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd...it's been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this...eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now," she had written.

Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project Tiku weds Sheru. Heart felt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey.@Nawazuddin_S @iavneetkaur #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/nsDIxilrxx — Manikarnika Films Production (@ManikarnikaFP) February 2, 2022

Siddiqui had also posted a group photo announcing the completion and thanking his crew, co-actors, producer Ranaut, and director Sai Kabir for the experience. To recall, the production had begun in November last year, after which the cast and crew regularly posted updates from the sets. Ranaut had announced the title of this romantic comedy and Siddiqui's association back in July 2021.

Ranaut's recent post says Tiku Weds Sheru will be out "in cinemas soon," although earlier it was supposed to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. We'll know about this in a few days. Meanwhile, she is set to turn reality show host in Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp. Her Tejas might hit halls on Dussehra with Dhaakad getting ready for its April 2022 release.