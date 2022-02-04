Entertainment

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar pens open letter defending Jacqueline Fernandez

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 04, 2022, 05:53 pm 2 min read

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written in defense of Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo credit: Flickr)

In the last few months, several reports about Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and businessman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's alleged courtship have made headlines. Even some of their private pictures were leaked online. Now, the multi-millionaire, who is accused in a money laundering case, has written an open letter to the media, confirming their relationship and calling the circulation of the images "sad and disturbing."

Context Why does the story matter?

Chandrasekhar is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over an alleged extortion racket worth Rs. 200cr.

While investigating this, ED called in Fernandez as a victim last year, after which it was revealed that the alleged conman had showered the actor with multiple lavish gifts.

Fernandez, however, maintained she had no relationship with Chandrasekhar, recently urging media to not circulate her pictures.

Letter Leaking pictures 'violation of one's privacy,' said Chandrasekhar

What has Chandrasekhar mentioned in the letter? "It is really sad and disturbing to see private pictures being circulated, which I have got to know through news. It is complete violation of one's privacy and personal space (sic)." His note, per TOI, mentioned their relationship was "not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way it is [being] projected" in the reports.

Clarification '[Fernandez] only loved without expecting anything'

The businessman came to the Bhoot Police actor's defense, noting she had nothing to do with the money laundering case he was currently embroiled in. "Kindly requesting everyone to stop projecting her in a wrong way as it is not easy on her, who has only loved without expecting anything," his letter further read. He also provided clarity about the "gifts" he gave her.

Details What else did he write in the letter?

"I have gifted [Fernandez] things and done things for her family...as one would do for his loved one in a relationship. It is personal, I don't understand why it is being made such a big deal," the businessman wrote. Notably, the charge sheet prepared by ED had mentioned Chandrasekhar gifted the actor presents worth Rs. 10cr, alongside a $1,50,000 loan.

Do you know? Meanwhile, Fernandez shared first look of upcoming music video

The Kick star is yet to publicly comment on the letter. She rather chose to share a poster from her upcoming music video, Mud Mud Ke, co-starring Italian actor Michele Morrone (365 Days-fame) online. Further, she has Ram Setu, Attack, and Vikrant Rona awaiting release.