John Abraham-led 'Attack' (part 1) books an April 1 slot

Written by Pallabi C Samal Feb 03, 2022, 07:16 pm 2 min read

'Attack' will have John Abraham as a super soldier

John Abraham-led Attack has got a new release date. The part one of the action thriller hits cinema halls on April 1, thus directly clashing with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which marks actor R Madhavan's directorial debut. Both arrive a week after RRR. Attack has been helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, a debutant director. Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios has bankrolled the film.

Teaser Here's more about the film's cast and plot

Apart from Abraham, Attack also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Its teaser was dropped in December last year that showed Abraham as a super soldier. There were also scenes of people fighting at the Parliament premises, helicopters, guns, and bomb blasts, thus confirming rumors of the film dealing with a hostage crisis situation, based on real events.

Twitter Post Read the news here

About What did Abraham tell of the movie?

About Attack, Abraham said, "The film goes down a road no other action films here have tried, there's a sci-fi angle, a complex drama, there's a question mark on how India handles terrorists and takes into account of what are history is and who we are as a nation." The actor is also producing the film along with Gada and Ajay Kapoor.

Film no. 2 Know all about its competitor, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

On the other hand, its competitor Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer, who was accused of espionage. While Madhavan plays the titular character, Simran Bagga will be his wife in the biopic. The actors are reuniting after almost two decades. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo.

Details Last year, Abraham was seen in two films

Meanwhile, Attack is Abraham's first release of 2022. He was last seen in the dud called Satyameva Jayate 2. It had released in cinema halls on November 25. In 2021, he was also seen in Mumbai Saga. The action crime film released in March but due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, its collections took a hit. It was later released on Amazon Prime.