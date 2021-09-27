R Madhavan's directorial-debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' gets release date

Written by Trishna Das Mail Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 06:32 pm

R Madhavan's upcoming film gets a release date

R Madhavan's directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, is set to release worldwide on April 1, 2022. The film, which credits Madhavan also as the writer, is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer, who was accused of espionage. Film critic Komal Nahta took to his Twitter account to confirm the release date of the upcoming film.

Quote

'We have made this movie with a lot of love'

Nahta, shared the statement issued by the film's team and tweeted, "We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April, 2022." "We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far - Team 'Rocketry'."

Twitter Post

Read the tweet here

We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited ‘Rocketry:The Nambi Effect’ will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April, 2022. We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far.

- Team ‘Rocketry’ pic.twitter.com/wXF9lXspDS — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) September 27, 2021

Reunion

Madhavan and Bagga to share screen space after 17 years

While actor Madhavan stars as the titular character, Simran Bagga will be playing his wife in the much-anticipated biopic. Notably, this project marks the reunion of both the actors after 17 years, who together appeared last in Mani Ratnam's Tamil movie Kannathil Muthamittal, which was released in 2002. Moreover, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo in this movie.

Fact

Interestingly, the trailer was also released on April 1, 2021

Khan was also seen in the trailer that was launched this April. Interestingly, the almost three minutes long clip was also released on April 1, 2021. Looks like Madhavan and his team have some affinity for this particular date. Anyway, the much-awaited forthcoming biopic is being backed by Madhavan and his wife Sarita Madhavan under Tricolour Films. Varghese Moolan Pictures is the co-producer.

Information

These are the projects Madhavan is busy with

The film will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Rocketry, Madhavan is also busy with Amriki Pandit, which will mark the Bollywood debut of Manju Warrier. Its filming is going on currently. He also has 7th Sense in the pipeline. In this, he is playing a visually challenged police officer. Madhavan also finished shooting for Decoupled this July.