Sunil Grover underwent four bypass surgeries, treatment for COVID-19; discharged

Feb 03, 2022

Sunil Grover was admitted to the Asian Heart Institute

Ace comedian-actor Sunil Grover, who was admitted to the Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, for a heart surgery, has been discharged, said reports. Doctors had found blockages in all three arteries and had asked him to get operated. His surgery happened on January 27 and he was discharged on Thursday. The actor was also treated for COVID-19 as he had tested positive, doctors said.

"Sunil had experienced chest pain and was asked to get admitted to a hospital. After being examined, it was determined that he had a heart attack," Dr. Santosh Kumar Dora, cardiologist attached to the hospital, told media. As a result, doctors did a cardiogram, ECG and several blood tests on him. Soon they found out that he has contracted the contagious virus, too.

"He (Grover) had no symptoms as such. We had to treat him COVID-19, too. He has gone through an angiography we found some blockage in all three arteries, hence we recommended him to get a bypass surgery," added Dr. Dora. According to a statement from the hospital, "Grover underwent four bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest."

Actor-Comedian Sunil Grover, who underwent heart surgery recently, will be discharged from Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute today: Hospital authorities



The operation was done by Dr. Ramakanta Panda, the chief cardiac surgeon. After a week of getting discharged, the former The Kapil Sharma Show star will have to "go through cardiac rehabilitation," said Dr. Dora, adding, "He'll be back to normal in two to three weeks." While Grover is yet to comment, some pictures went viral on Thursday that shows him leaving the hospital.

An external chest support can be spotted on him in those photos. News has it that before dashing off to the hospital, Grover was filming for a web series in Pune. He last appeared in the ZEE5 original black comedy series Sunflower and will next be seen in an Atlee-directorial. He also had acted in films like Bharat and Pataakha. We wish him well!