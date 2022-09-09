Entertainment

Ajay, Sidharth, Rakul Preet's 'Thank God' trailer promises rib-tickling drama

Ajay, Sidharth, Rakul Preet's 'Thank God' trailer promises rib-tickling drama

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 09, 2022, 01:30 pm 2 min read

The makers of the upcoming Bollywood movie Thank God have unveiled its much-awaited trailer on Friday. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Before releasing the trailer, the makers created a huge buzz on Thursday with the first-look posters. With ample rib-tickling moments, the trailer checks all the boxes that one would expect from the film.

Context Why does this story matter?

Thank God, which also features Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, is scheduled to hit the theaters on Diwali 2022 (October 25).

Thus, it will lock horns with Akshay Kumar's highly-anticipated drama Ram Setu.

Amidst the ongoing trend to boycott Bollywood movies, we have to wait to know how this clash would change/affect the climate at the box office.

Observation What does the trailer show?

Coming back to the trailer, it almost reveals the whole plot. Malhotra plays a man with a huge list of sins on his plate and is neither dead nor alive. Devgn appears as Chitragupt and plays a "game of life" with Malhotra that revolves around his feelings such as anger, jealousy, delusion, and lust. Singh's screen presence in khaki is quite refreshing.

Details 'Set to start the game of life'

Sharing the video, Malhotra wrote in the caption, "This Diwali, we're all set to start the game of life. Thank God trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October." The video was also shared by the other lead actors. Devgn and Singh wrote in their captions, "The season of festivity is all set to start with the game of life!"

Information Know more about the upcoming project

Besides the aforementioned actors, the film also features Nora Fatehi, Kiku Sharda, Seema Pahwa, and Vikram Kochhar in the supporting roles. It is touted to be a slice-of-life movie with an influential message for a family audience. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar have bankrolled the project along with Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, and Deepak Mukut. Aakash Kaushik and Madhur Sharma have penned the script.