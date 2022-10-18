Entertainment

The 'bold' behind the 'beauty': Who is Uorfi Javed's designer?

The 'bold' behind the 'beauty': Who is Uorfi Javed's designer?

Written by Prachi Halgekar Oct 18, 2022, 11:59 am 2 min read

Find out all about Uorfi Javed's designer

Television actor and fashion influencer Uorfi Javed is back in the news for her unique fashion style. This "bold" TV star has never failed at surprising her fans with her risque and quirky fashion statements. The question to be asked here is who stitches Javed's clothes? Well, it has to be someone as "bold" as Javed! Or even bolder? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Javed has been in the limelight for some time now owing to her novel fashion style.

She has often been trolled on social media for exposing too much skin in public.

Her recent attire, a brown sequin, single-shoulder mini-dress infuriated netizens rendering her some very snide comments.

Javed, however, remains unperturbed by these negative comments and continues to dress her heart out!

Introduction Javed shares long history with her Mumbai-based designer

Javed's designer Shweta Srivastava is a Mumbai-based couturier. Srivastava too dons dauntless statement attires. The duo has known each other for 15 years and both have confessed to having a "very bold" approach toward fashion where they are not afraid to portray their thoughts through what they wear. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the pair was quoted saying "Hum dono bohot bold hai"

In-the-making How do they get it going?

What makes Javed's dresses quirky is her own ideas. Being friends for over a decade, the two have a perfect supplier-client relationship. Per Srivastava, Javed expresses what she feels like wearing and she, in turn, makes it happen. So, when Javed said, "Kaanch pehnna hai (Want to wear glass)," Srivastava replied, "Todd ke pehnna padega (Will have to wear broken glass)." That was it!

Iconic dressing sense Turning heads and raising eyebrows

One of Srivastava's latest designs for Javed was a shimmery see-through dress, seen in exclusive pictures to NDTV Swirlster. This mini-dress was like no other, exposing a sheer panel on one side and a sequin pattern on the other. The baby pink dress made of threads that the former Bigg Boss contender wore for her pre-birthday bash also turned quite some heads.

Twitter Post Check out some of Javed's most unique looks

#UrfiJaved looks gorgeous in her viral dresses of Uorfi Javed pic.twitter.com/s8kTuE6XEa — genxsoft (@genxsoftinfo) September 16, 2022