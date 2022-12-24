Entertainment

Veteran actor Rajeeta Kochhar passes away at 70

Veteran actor Rajeeta Kochhar passes away at 70

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 24, 2022, 10:02 pm 2 min read

Veteran actor Rajeeta Kochhar breathed her last in Mumbai on Friday (Photo Credit: Rajeeta Kochhar/Instagram)

Veteran actor Rajeeta Kochhar breathed her last on Friday in Mumbai, her niece Nupur Kampani confirmed on Saturday. She was 70. According to media reports, the actor passed away due to kidney failure. Kochhar was taken to a private hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after she complained of stomach pain and difficulty breathing and was undergoing treatment. However, her condition deteriorated on Friday.

Kochhar suffered a brain stroke in 2021

According to The Times of India, Kochhar's niece Kampani revealed the late actor suffered a brain stroke last year in September. She was reportedly paralyzed but was gradually recovering. However, on Tuesday, she complained of abdominal pain and shortness of breath, after which she was rushed to the hospital and put on a ventilator. She reportedly breathed her last around 10:30 am on Friday.

Kochhar was more than a mother to Kampani

The Times of India report further quoted Kampani talking about her relationship with Kocchar. Kampani reportedly said that her aunt was more than a mother to her. Kochhar brought her up and also took care of her like her own. She further said that the late actor never spoke ill of anyone and always encouraged everyone to see positive things in people.

Niece recalls her last moments with Kochhar

Recalling the last moments she spent with her aunt, Kampani said that when she met her early on Friday, Kochhar held her hand and thanked her for everything. When Kampani said she needed to live for her, Kochhar showed her a thumbs up. "This was our last conversation. I think she came to know she was leaving," said Kampani.

Kochhar was last seen in 'Manikarnika'

Kochhar was a popular name in the Hindi entertainment world. She was part of several Hindi movies and television serials, including Ekta Kapoor's Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii which starred Sakshi Tanwar in the lead. She was also seen in Hatim, Tantra, and Kavach...Kali Shaktiyon Se, among others. The veteran actor was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.