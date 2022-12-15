Entertainment

Vivek Oberoi: Wanted to end things, related to Sushant's demise

Vivek Oberoi opened about suffering from depression recently

Actor Vivek Oberoi recently revealed about suffering from depression and entering into a dark phase where he had negative thoughts. He also revealed that he related to the unfortunate demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Saathiya actor said that his family and wife Priyanka held him strong throughout the tough phase. He opened up about this in a recent interview.

Why does this story matter?

Oberoi debuted in 2002 and rose to prominence with Company and Saathiya.

The actor has done some memorable films but always stayed in the limelight, mostly about his speculated relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and alleged tiff with Salman Khan.

In recent times, many actors have opened up about their mental health issues and struggles, making fans aware and giving them hope.

Oberoi called the industry a 'cruel' place

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Oberoi called the film industry a "cruel and brutal place" that tries to crush one at every point. Thanking his family for their support, he said, "The little prayers they make for me every now and then, that's what kept it together for me." He spoke about the constant negativity around him and how it broke him mentally.

'This place can be pretty cruel'

The Vivegam actor stated at one point, he wanted to end things. "I related to unfortunately what happened with Sushant or what happens with other people." "I felt that darkness and pain. This place can be pretty cruel. They can be brutal with trying to crush you and when lies are spoken so many times, so loudly and so many, they become the truth."

This other actor has opened up about mental health

In the past, Deepika Padukone has opened up about battling depression and how she overcame that with the help of medical professionals and support from her family. She spoke about how everything was fine but still, she would break down for no reason. The actor runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation which aims to help people struggling with mental health.