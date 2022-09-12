Lifestyle

5 health benefits of oregano you must know about

Written by Sneha Das Sep 12, 2022, 04:15 am 2 min read

Oregano adds a strong flavor to any dish.

A staple herb in different cuisines across the globe, oregano is a species of flowering plant that belongs to the mint family Lamiaceae. Used fresh, dried, and even as oil, oregano has a strong and distinct flavor. Packed with antioxidants and other essential nutrients, it adds warmth and a hint of subtle sweetness to food. Here are five health benefits of oregano.

Protects against cancer

Rich in antioxidants and antibacterial properties, oregano not only neutralizes free radical damage but also protects against cancer. According to researchers, carvacrol and thymol in oregano prevent the growth of melanoma cells and restrict skin cancer from spreading. According to a test-tube study, human colon cancer cells that were treated with oregano extract stopped the growth of cancer cells and helped kill them off.

Reduces inflammation

Inflammation is basically an immune response that occurs due to some injury or illness. Chronic inflammation can cause heart disease, autoimmune arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and allergic asthma. Loaded with antioxidants and a compound called carvacrol, oregano helps to neutralize free radicals and reduces inflammation. According to an animal study, carvacrol reduced swelling in the paws of mice by up to 57%.

Helps manage diabetes

The essential compounds in oregano help manage type 2 diabetes. This wonder herb increases the activity in the pancreas to make more insulin and decreases blood sugar levels by reducing sweet cravings. Oregano extract can improve insulin resistance, per a 2016 rodent study. In fact, it regulates the expression of genes that affect carbohydrate and fat metabolism while restoring damaged liver and kidney tissues.

Improves digestion

Loaded with fiber, oregano may also boost your digestive system and keep gastrointestinal disorders at bay. The fiber in it adds bulk to stool and stimulates peristaltic motion, helping food to move through the digestive tract and excrete it smoothly. Oregano can give relief from abdominal cramps, irritable bowel syndrome, bloating, and constipation. Rich in carvacrol, oregano protects against certain bacteria causing digestive discomfort.

Reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety

Oregano can give relief from symptoms of anxiety and depression by helping the body balance stress hormones. This heart-healthy herb induces feelings of inner peace and calmness that help you relax and get good sleep. According to a 2018 study, rats with depression due to chronic unpredictable stress were treated with oregano oil. After 14 days, the rats experienced reduced stress-related behavior.