5 things to bring home from Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Written by Sneha Das Sep 11, 2022, 09:38 pm 2 min read

These items are a must-buy when in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Housing some beautiful white sand beaches, a stunning marine ecosystem, tropical evergreen forests, and rich biodiversity, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a must-visit for travelers. There are roughly 300 islands there that offer stunning views of the Bay of Bengal. If you are traveling to this union territory, don't forget to take these five amazing items back home.

Shine and shimmer Pearl items

One of the most popular items to take back from these islands, pearls are the sea riches that look splendid and make for great gifting items. You can buy good quality shining pearl items as home decor, accessories, and ornaments from local artisans or jewelry stores. You can head to the Aberdeen Bazaar in Andaman to get your hands on these gorgeous riches.

Tribal mats Nicobari mats

The tribals of the Nicobar Islands are popularly known to be skilled in weaving beautiful hangings and mats. These mats are made of natural and locally grown items and represent the vivid culture of the tribals. Though there is a government ban on visiting the Nicobar Islands due to safety reasons, you can buy these unique mats from Andaman's select emporiums and markets.

Made from fish Fishbone decorative pieces

Fishbone items are quite popular in Andaman and make great articles for gifting purposes. These unique items are crafted by skilled Andaman artisans from the bones of fishes that have been eaten or are already dead. These out-of-the-waste craft items can be used as a showpiece or hung on the wall. You can purchase fishbone dolls and other decorative items from Andaman's MG Road.

Fascinating and eye-catching Timber crafts

If you love wooden items, then the wooden crafts and goods in Andaman and Nicobar Islands will surely catch your eye. You can purchase fine timber-based goods like home decor, toys, accessories, ornaments, kitchen apparatus, etc. You can head to Andaman Handicraft Emporium on MG Road to buy some great timber craft items. You can place these items on your tabletop or kitchen counters.

Traditional outfits Hats and sarong

Among the most necessary items in Andaman, hats and sarongs will shield you against its harsh tropical sunlight. You can go for stylish cotton or georgette sarongs available in vibrant colors. Sarongs are usually lightweight, non-sticky, and quite comfortable to wear, making you beach-ready. Complement your trendy sarongs with bamboo hats that are available in various shapes, sizes, and colors.