Lifestyle

5 things to get home from your trip to Switzerland

5 things to get home from your trip to Switzerland

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 22, 2022, 03:56 pm 2 min read

Check out these five items that you must bring home from your trip to Switzerland.

If you're planning a trip to Switzerland and wondering what all to bring home, your search ends here. Besides offering idyllic vistas of the mighty Alps, lakes, and cities, this dreamy destination also has plenty of souvenirs that keep one hooked to its charm. On that note, check out these five things from Switzerland that you must get your hands on and bring home.

Iconic Swiss army knife

Swiss army knife is among the most sold commodities in Switzerland since the 1800s. This excellent souvenir features a multitude of tools, spanning from a screw driver and can opener to a pair of scissors and a saw blade - all fitted in its compact body. You can bookmark Victorinox - a brand in Switzerland known for its top-quality Swiss army knives.

Creamy goodness Chocolates

You simply can't miss out on tasting (and bringing home) the chocolates that are made in Switzerland as they are known for their creamy goodness throughout the world. Lindt and Toblerone are two sought-after brands that offer a crazy line-up of chocolates. Skip buying them from a souvenir store or worst, an airport, and instead visit retails like Coop or Migros to save money.

"Time" to shop Swiss watch

A Swiss watch is a timeless gift that you can give to yourself or your loved ones. Considered as an epitome of elegance and prestige, these watches soak in luxury and showcase expert craftsmanship. Interlaken in Switzerland is where you can buy a Swiss watch as it has a plethora of watch boutiques. Swatch and Wenger are two brands to "watch" out for.

Tradition Cuckoo clock

Cuckoo clock is another traditional souvenir that will remind you of your stay in Switzerland - one alarm at a time. While they originated in Germany, it's said that Swiss cuckoo clocks exude a charm that's second to none. The classic exhibition of craftsmanship, delightful music, and the hourly-singing cuckoo bird, makes this iconic clock absolutely worth-buying. Head over to Zürich to buy one.

Exclusive Swiss wine

Switzerland is home to a plenty of vineyards in the south. However, Swiss wine is often sold domestically instead of being exported to the rest of the world. Reason? Well, they are made with the choicest grapes and are produced in a very limited quantity. This makes it one of the most exclusive and delicate souvenirs that you must include on your wishlist.