Planning a trip to Assam? Check out these beautiful places

Located in Northeast India, Assam is known for its historical temples, rich flora and fauna, lush green tea plantations, and the sparkling Brahmaputra River. In fact, Assam is known as mini India since the place is a mix of diverse cultures, creeds, races, and religions. Here are five beautiful places in Assam that you must visit during your Northeast India trip.

Well-preserved ecology Kaziranga National Park

One of the most popular tourist places in Assam, the Kaziranga National Park is home to the rare one-horned rhinoceros. The well-preserved, vibrant and sustained ecology has earned it the title of a UNESCO World Heritage site. It also houses swamp deer, flying squirrels, elephants, gibbon, leopards civets, and Royal Bengal tigers. Visit this place between November to April for best experience.

Culture and heritage Jorhat

Known for its fascinating history, culture, heritage, and natural beauty, Jorhat has some amazing tea estates including the Cinnamora Tea Estate which is a must-visit here. When here, don't forget to visit Majuli Island which is the world's largest riverine island, along with the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, Kakochang Waterfalls, and Gymkhana Club. Schedule your trip between November to March when the weather is pleasant.

Peacock Island Umananda Island

If you want to get the best view of the serene Brahmaputra River when in Assam, then head on to Umananda Island which is considered one of the smallest islands in the world. Once called the Peacock Island by Britishers, the island houses the famous Umananda Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Plan your trip between October to March to witness the island's unparalleled beauty.

Pilgrimage site Hajo

Set in the hills northwest of Guwahati, Hajo is a historic town that houses various temples and sacred artifacts. The ancient pilgrimage site serves as a meeting point for Buddhists, Hindus, and Muslims. When here, don't forget to visit the stunning temples of Hayagriva Madhavan Mandir and Hajo Powa Mecca. The best time to visit this holy place is between October to March.

Cultural hub Tezpur

Considered one of the most beautiful cities in Assam, Tezpur is known for its cultural vibe and scenic beauty. The place hosts a lot of theater shows, cultural events, and traditional dances which makes it the cultural hub of Assam. The Nameri National Park, Padam Pukhuri, Ouguri Hill, Agnigarh, and Bamuni Hills are must-visits here. The best time to visit is October to April.