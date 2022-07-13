Lifestyle

Another 'monstrosity!' Street food vendor makes Coke and Oreo omelet

Written by Sneha Das Jul 13, 2022, 02:21 pm 2 min read

Bizarre omelette ingredients used by Indian street vendor receives backlash from netizens. (Photo credit: Twitter @MarketsCafe)

Omelet is one of the most popular dishes across the world, and a star in every desi kitchen, especially for breakfast. Recently, a street food vendor experimented with the household dish by adding Coca-Cola and Oreo to it! The video of the omelet-making process has gone viral on social media and garnered several quirky reactions, for all the obvious reasons, from horrified foodies.

Ingredients Ingredients in the experimental specialty omelet

The video shared shows that the vendor is preparing his specialty omelet by putting a few drops of oil in a hot pan. The starting process looks quite normal but what follows is shocking. The vendor then adds a bottle of Coca-Cola into the pan and some crushed Oreo cookies. After the "sauce" is cooked, the vendor adds a couple of beaten eggs to it.

Twitter Post Watch the video shared by a Twitter user

Texture The omelet was difficult to flip ('obviously!')

The omelet was actually difficult to flip since the mixture was way too soggy. The vendor prepares the bread for the dish by cutting a few pieces of brown bread. He adds the bread slices into the pan and tosses them in the mixture. He failed twice to flip the omelet before finally serving the cooked bread garnished with onions, cilantro, and crushed oreo.

Reactions The video made netizens feel uneasy

Netizens felt uneasy and uncomfortable after watching the video. One user sarcastically requested the vendor to throw this dish down the drain. Another user called it a "monstrosity." One user suggested the vendor use fevicol next time so that the omelet doesn't fall off the pan. "This is why Thanos was right," a Marvel fan commentated taking a jibe at the dish.

Healthy omelet Another weird omelet video went viral earlier this year

Another weird omelet video went viral in April this year where a Delhi-based street vendor prepared a "healthy" omelet by making it in water instead of oil. The Instagram reel was shared by a food blogger and the shop named Sikander Omelettes, located in Delhi's Chawri Bazar. Garnished with onions, cheese, mayonnaise, and tomatoes, the dish looked perfectly cooked.