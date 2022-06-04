India

8 killed, several injured in chemical factory blaze near Delhi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 04, 2022, 11:37 pm 2 min read

Some workers are believed to be trapped inside the factory

Eight people were killed and dozens of others were injured in the chemical factory blaze in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, Reuters reported. Police and fire engines have raced to the scene, and rescue efforts are currently underway. According to police spokesman Surendra Singh, the catastrophe occurred when a boiler burst at an industrial plant in Dhaulana, around 60 kilometers from New Delhi.

According to officials, the details of the deceased are being ascertained. They said some of the workers who were injured in the incident at the factory in the Dhaulana region of the district have been hospitalized. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his sympathies to the bereaved families, according to a tweet in Hindi from his office.

"The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families," the CM's office tweeted.

According to the authorities, approximately 15 workers were injured in the event. They said casualties may rise as several workers are still stuck inside the factory. "Total 15 injured, 8 dead in the explosion that took place at electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur. Injured being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible," Hapur IG Praveen Kumar said.

Uttar Pradesh | A blast happened in a boiler in a chemical factory in Hapur district. Multiple fire tenders at the spot. pic.twitter.com/WUGwiRKuvn — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 4, 2022