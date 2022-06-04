India

Jharkhand: 'Error' leads woman to believe she passed CCE

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 04, 2022, 11:37 pm 2 min read

The family of a Jharkhand woman apologized on Friday after it was revealed that her claim of passing the civil services examination was an "inadvertent error." When Divya Pandey (24) announced that she had passed the competitive exam, the district government and Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) felicitated her. However, it was later discovered that another Divya was on the selection list.

Details Internet outage led to the mistake

The family said it was Divya of South India whose name appeared in the UPSC list exam. Divya Pandey's elder sister told the media that her sister was informed by a friend in Uttar Pradesh that she had passed the UPSC exam. The family tried to verify the result on the UPSC website, but the internet was down leading to an unintentional mistake.

Felicitations Felicitations by district administration, CCL

Following the family's claims of Divya Pandey's cracking the UPSC exam without any professional coaching invited appreciation and felicitations. Those who felicitated her included the chairman and senior officials at Central Coalfields Ltd, and Deputy Commissioner, Ramgarh. The claims had got widespread media coverage also. Meanwhile. officials said no action will follow against the girl or her family as it was a human error.

Claim What did the family claim?

"I put in around 18 hours of study on a daily basis and read a lot of National Council of Education Research (NCERT) books," Divya, who graduated from Ranchi University in 2017, had claimed. Her father, Jagdish Prasad Pandey, who retired in 2016 as a crane operator for Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), had stated that his daughter's accomplishment and hard work had paid off.

Apology Family apologizes for the blunder

"We apologize for this blunder," said the family. They stated that they had no aim of distributing misleading information. Her neighbors claimed that due to internet outages, the family was unable to verify the information provided by the girl's UP-based friend, and her success story quickly went viral. Meanwhile, Divya, a native of Jharkhand's Ramgarh district's Rajrappa colony, has left for Delhi.