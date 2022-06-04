India

Kanpur: 36 arrested after violence over BJP leader's 'Prophet' remark

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 04, 2022, 03:14 pm 2 min read

30 people were injured in the violence including 13 policemen.

Police arrested 36 persons in connection with the violence that erupted in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, HT reported. It said over thousand 1,000 persons have been named in three separate FIRs filed in the case. Other suspects are being identified using camera recordings, and strict action will be taken against them. Officials indicated that they intended to bulldoze the accused's properties also.

Details Violence broke amid President and Prime Minister's visit to Kanpur

On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were on a tour to Kanpur. Meanwhile, violence broke out in the city after Friday prayers. Protests were held by Muslims against the insulting remarks of a BJP leader about the Prophet Mohammad. Protesters allegedly tried to enforce a shutdown in the market resulting in violence.

Kanpur 30 people injured including 13 policemen

The confrontation began on Friday over the market's closure and quickly escalated into violence, with stone-pelting. Stone-pelting has reportedly resulted in the injury of 30 people including 13 police officers. To keep the situation under control, the police had to employ lathi charges and tear gas shells. An additional police force was called to various locations due to the circumstances.

Statement Police commissioner assures strict action against violent protesters

Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena told HT that action will be taken against the conspirators under the Gangster Act. He said their properties would be demolished or confiscated. Meena said the situation was under control. However, police personnel has been asked to stay alert. "We're also doing a route march and patrolling to build confidence among the public," he said.

Adityanath CM Adityanath took stock of the situation

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the situation by holding a meeting with police officers through video conferencing. He directed officials to quickly identified those involved in the violence and to take strict action. He has also ordered an increase in the deployment of police in the violence-affected areas and regular police patrolling in all sensitive areas of the district.

Reaction Akhilesh held police responsible for violence

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav blamed police and intelligence for the violence. "Owing to the failure of the police and the intelligence machinery, at a time when the President, Prime Minister, and chief minister were in the city, the provocative statement given by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma caused unrest. The BJP leader should be arrested. We appeal all to maintain peace," he tweeted.