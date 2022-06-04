India

BJP leader opposes Gujarat woman's 'sologamy' decision, calls it anti-Hinduism

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 04, 2022, 02:00 pm 2 min read

Kshama Bindu is all set to marry herself on June 11 (Photo credit: Instagram/@kshamachy).

Kshama Bindu, the woman from Gujarat's Vadodara, who is set to marry herself on June 11, received a strong reaction to her decision from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city unit's deputy chief Sunita Shukla. Shukla said that if Bindu was planning on getting married in a temple, that wouldn't be allowed as "such marriages are against Hinduism." Shukla also called Bindu "mentally ill."

Against religion Such a marriage is against Hindu culture: Shukla

Citing the Hindu culture, Shukla said that "nowhere in Hindu culture is it written that a boy can marry a boy or a girl can marry a girl." She said that she was against Bindu's choice of the venue and that "she'll not be allowed to marry herself in any temple." "If anything goes against religion, then no law will prevail," Shukla asserted.

Twitter Post Check what the BJP leader said

Gujarat | I'm against the choice of venue, she'll not be allowed to marry herself in any temple. Such marriages are against Hinduism. This will reduce the population of Hindus. If anything goes against religion then no law will prevail: BJP leader Sunita Shukla (03.06) https://t.co/Jf0y13WOiE pic.twitter.com/3Cus9JMwsR — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

Possibility Bindu had the idea for a long time

Bindu (24) is probably the first Indian to go for sologamy (marrying oneself). She told news agency ANI that she had this idea in her mind for a long time but didn't think it would be possible. "Then I read about 'sologamy'. That's when I thought let's marry myself," said Bindu, who is all set to take the wedding vows keeping all traditions intact.

Information Bindu planning her honeymoon too

Bindu believes self-marriage is a promise to be there for yourself and have unconditional love for yourself. She also describes it as "an act of self-acceptance." "People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence this wedding," she asserted. Bindu has reportedly written five vows for her upcoming wedding. She will also go on a two-week honeymoon to Goa later.

Information What inspired her to go for sologamy?

Using the 'Black Lives Matter' movement as an inspiration, Bindu—a private firm employee—stated she intended to highlight that "women matter" through her act of self-marriage. Moreover, she said her parents have approved of her choice to marry herself at a temple in Vadodara's Gotri.

About Know about sologamy

Sologamy, also known as autogamy, is a practice wherein people marry themselves in a public ceremony. Supporters of this practice claim that it boosts self-esteem and leads to a better existence. Self-marriage is an alternate term, although it may also refer to a self-uniting marriage, which takes place without an officiant. Sologamy is on the rise globally, particularly among affluent women.