Politics

Karnataka: Cabinet reshuffle on cards after BJP chief Nadda's visit?

Karnataka: Cabinet reshuffle on cards after BJP chief Nadda's visit?

Written by Abhishek Hari Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Apr 18, 2022, 06:15 pm 3 min read

JP Nadda addressed Karnataka BJP workers and leaders on Sunday. A cabinet reshuffle is likely after his visit. (Photo Credit: Twitter/JPNadda)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hinted that a cabinet reshuffle or expansion is likely to happen in the state. "The party high command will decide on cabinet expansion or reshuffle," Bommai told ANI. The development comes after BJP National President JP Nadda visited Karnataka for an executive meeting on Sunday. Addressing party workers, he also launched "Mission 150" for the 2023 Assembly elections.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BJP's high command, including PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is concerned about the BJP in Karnataka after KS Eshwarappa's name cropped up in civil contractor Santosh Patil's suicide case.

Worried that the Congress could expose more BJP ministers in corruption cases, the BJP is reportedly thinking of making cabinet changes to avoid further embarrassment ahead of the 2023 Karnataka elections.

Cabinet rejig? Cabinet reshuffle to be discussed at upcoming BJP meeting

Bommai, who had previously met Nadda in New Delhi on April 6, claimed to have "briefly" discussed the cabinet rejig with him on Friday. He said the issue would also be taken up at an upcoming BJP meeting in the national capital. "JP Nadda ji has stated that a meeting [to discuss the matter] will be held in New Delhi," he told ANI.

CM speaks Bommai attacks Congress over corruption, scams

Meanwhile, during the Sunday meeting with party workers, Bommai said the BJP, under PM Modi's leadership, will seek a "positive mandate" from the farmers, weaker sections, and women in the 2023 polls. He also attacked the Opposition Congress, claiming the grand old party lacked the moral authority to talk about corruption, given it was involved in various scams while it was in power.

JP Nadda Nadda's address to Karnataka BJP workers and leaders

On Sunday, Nadda reportedly told party workers, "We are strongly pursuing our 'Mission Repeat'. We are marching with the Mantra of 'Nation First. Party Next and Self Last." With the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections in mind, he also urged party leaders and workers to reach out to the masses and raise awareness about the BJP's good work at both the Centre and state.

Statement Our mission is to get 150 seats: Nadda

"Our lives will not be worthy if we will not be able to bring about a marked change [for] women, Dalits, and farmers, let us put together our hearts, minds, and souls," Nadda told the party workers. "Our mission is to get 150 seats in 2023 Assembly elections which will give enable us to meet the mission of empowerment of women, Dalits, and farmers."