5 under-appreciated food items that are good for your health

Written by Sneha Das Jun 13, 2022, 05:29 pm 2 min read

Today when the pandemic has made us realize the importance of being healthy, food has assumed all-new importance in our lives. We have been trying to eat foods that are good for our immunity. In this race, certain foods get immense love, but there are several food items that aren't as popular but are equally healthy. Here are five such under-appreciated food items.

#1 Pumpkin seeds

Packed with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants, not many are aware of the numerous health benefits that pumpkin seeds offer. They also contain carotenoids that help to boost your immunity and promote eye health. These nutty-flavored superfoods are great for your heart and liver health as well. They also help to enhance critical thinking, and general cognition and boost our memory.

#2 Sattu

Sattu is roasted gram flour that is loaded with calcium, vitamins, minerals, and iron that helps to reduce inflammation and improve blood circulation. It has a low-glycemic index and can also be consumed by diabetics. The fiber in it helps to detox your body and offers instant energy. You can have sattu sharbat in the morning to get relief from gas, acidity, and constipation.

#3 Peanuts

Many people consider peanuts fattening as they are high in calories. But it's absolutely false. Rich in protein, magnesium, and fiber, peanuts contain good fats that help to lower your cholesterol levels and keep you full for longer. They are also packed with resveratrol that delays aging and reduces the risk of cancer. However, make sure to have salt-free and dry roasted peanuts.

#4 Fox nuts

Fox nuts are totally underrated food as many are not aware of their health benefits. Also called makhana, these gluten-free nuts are loaded with protein and fiber along with a lot of anti-aging antioxidants. They have a low glycemic index and therefore they get slowly digested in the body. Rich in flavonoids, they reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems and maintain your blood pressure.

#5 Amla

Packed with vitamin C, and antioxidants, amla or Indian gooseberries improve your immunity, prevent viral infections like cold and flu, purify your blood naturally, and help to manage your weight. It also improves the absorption of calcium and iron from food. The chromium in amla keeps the blood sugar levels in check and boosts insulin secretion which is great for diabetic patients.