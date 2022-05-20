Lifestyle

5 cooling summer recipes from Bengal

Written by Sneha Das May 20, 2022

These Bengali recipes are flavorful and perfect to beat the summer heat. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Summer calls for cooling and soothing recipes that will calm you down in the scorching heat and satisfy your soul. These refreshing recipes also help to maintain the water balance in your body and keep you healthy and active throughout the day. Bengali households bring a culinary amalgamation to your summer table with these five cooling recipes that are a must-try.

#1 Aam pora shorbot

The most popular Bengali summer beverage, aam pora shorbot is made with tangy and smoked raw mangoes and lots of flavorful spices. Roast raw mangoes and peel the charred skin. Take out the pulp and mash well. Blend the extracted pulp with mint leaves, black pepper, roasted cumin powder, sugar, and black salt. Add water and stir well. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.

#2 Bengali raw mango dal

This green raw mango dal served with some hot rice is the ultimate comfort food for Bengalis. Pressure-cook masoor dal along with raw mango, turmeric powder, oil, salt, and water for two-three whistles. Saute dried red chilies and mustard seeds in oil in another pan, pour it over the dal, and mix well. Add sugar and salt, mix well and serve hot with rice.

#3 Doi chire

A popular summer breakfast in rural Bengal, doi chire is basically flattened rice soaked in homemade curd. The dish is filling, healthy, and cools down your body. Clean the flattened rice and mix it with sugar and sugar drop candies (batasha). Add homemade curd to it and mix well. Add nuts, raisins, and bananas and mix again. Garnish with mango slices and serve immediately.

#4 Panta bhat

Panta bhat or water rice is a staple food in Bengal during the summers as it is nutritious, wholesome, and keeps your body cool. Take leftover rice in a bowl, add water to it and leave it overnight for fermentation. The next day, add mustard oil, sliced onions, coriander, salt, lime, and green chilies for added flavor, and serve with fried potatoes, and papad.

#5 Shukto

Stir-fry bitter gourd and keep aside. Saute panch phoron and mustard seeds and make a thick paste. Fry ginger paste, bay leaves, dry red chilies, and caraway seeds. Add carrot, red potato, brinjal, green beans, radish, drumstick, raw banana, turmeric, and salt, and mix. Add milk and water and cook. Add fried bitter gourds, and masala paste and cook well. Serve hot.