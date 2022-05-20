Lifestyle

Your guide to traveling to Rohtang Pass

Your guide to traveling to Rohtang Pass

Written by Sneha Das May 20, 2022, 05:30 pm 3 min read

Rohtang Pass offers spectacular sights of glaciers, peaks, stunning rivers, and valleys. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

A high mountain pass located on the eastern end of the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas, Rohtang Pass is situated at an elevation of 3,978 meters above sea level and just 51 kilometers from Manali. One of the highest passes of the Himalayas, the place is well-known for its stunning landscape and unparalleled natural beauty. Here's everything you need to know before visiting.

Accesibility How to reach Rohtang Pass?

Bhuntar is the nearest airport, 104 kilometers away from Rohtang Pass. You can also visit Manali on your way. Joginder Nagar is the nearest railway station, 104 kilometers from Manali, Take a bus from Manali to Rohtang Pass which will take around two hours to reach. You can also take a 12-14 hours bus ride from Delhi to Manali and then reach Rohtang Pass.

Permission How to get permit to visit Rohtang Pass?

To apply for the permit online, go to https://rohtangpermits.nic.in/. You will find four options. If you are going by private vehicle, choose Special Rohtang Pass Permit. If you are traveling by a yellow number plate taxi, then select Rohtang Pass Permit. The vehicles have to pay a total of Rs. 550 per permit. You can also get an offline permit from Manali's SDM office.

Sightseeing Popular places to visit near Rohtang Pass

Solang Valley is one of the most popular tourist spots to visit when in Rohtang Pass. You can enjoy a lot of adventure activities here during summers like parachuting, horse riding, paragliding, and zorbing. Situated at an altitude of 2,500 meters, Rahala Waterfalls is another breathtaking location near Rohtang Pass. Hadimba Devi Temple, Nehru Kund, and Vashisht Hot Water Springs are also must-visit spots.

Things to do Top things to do in Rohtang Pass

Rohtang Pass is a delight for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. When here, you can try trekking across the rustic terrain while soaking in nature's goodness. You can enjoy paragliding here as you fly over the majestic mountains and feel like a free bird. Mountain biking, yak riding, skiing, tyre dropping, and sledge rides are also quite popular activities here that you can try.

Weather Summer temperature in Rohtang Pass

The summer temperature in Rohtang Pass usually ranges between 20 and 32 degree celsius and this is the perfect time to visit the place and enjoy the pleasant weather. It's easy to trek and try camping during this time while you enjoy the warm climate and azure skies. However, don't forget to carry heavy woolens as the place can get extremely chilly at night.