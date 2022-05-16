Lifestyle

How to get out of your funk

Written by Natasha Singh May 16, 2022

Follow these tips and tricks to stay happy and positive.

Once in a while, you must have felt blah, bored, or just sad. Though it's fleeting it would have been like being stuck in a rut where you cannot break the chord and move forward. It's a weird and hopeless feeling. These lows happen to almost everyone and last for a few days. Below are some fixes to help with those short-lived slumps.

Face it Do not fight it

The first thing is to allow yourself to feel this fully. Feel bad, sad, or frustrated but just take your time & sit with it, and vibe. If you do not acknowledge it, you'd suppress it which could erupt later in an unhealthy manner. However, if you allow yourself to feel, it will come to a point where it begins to move past it.

Rest Take a break & rest

Your heart may get the full feeling of these emotions. Take time out, take a breather & rest. Sleep. Sleeping is a way to heal from immense stress. Sometimes it is a necessity because quite possibly the reason you are feeling low could be a lack of sleep. Also, limit your social media consumption because that can worsen the situation, so relax.

Senses Use of senses

Change what you sense; you will change what you feel. You are a sensory being, you process information through your senses which make you feel things. So, change your sight and smell. Pop your room with colors, light up a soothing incense, and put on some calming music. Make yourself a comforting yet healthy meal or pamper your skin to uplift your mood.

Information Move Move Move

Tony Robbins has said, motion changes your emotion. So, try some quick jumps, go for a run, or self-reflective fast walk and exercise. That will help you shake off the bad things you have been consumed in.

Real you Act who you are

Everyone has a domineering innate quality that defines them. So, when you do anything that helps you feel more of that, you start to feel more connected to yourself. If you are a people person, go out and meet a friend. Conversations make you feel wholesome. If you are kind, try doing a good deed for someone. It will instantly lift you up.

Suggestions Some bonus suggestions

Cleanse or deep-clean. Your energy is regulated by your surroundings. Clutter creates chaos. Try tidying up, cleaning, and rearranging your space to breathe & feel new energy and hope. Create something to get aligned and pumped up with more confidence. It can be a recipe or the bucket list you have on your mind. At the end of it, all of this is science.

Hormones Science triggers your hormones

You feel sad or bad because some of the hormones in your brain have shot up or gone low. Hormones like Dopamine, Oxytocin, Serotonin, etc. regulate pleasure, fear, happiness, calmness, strength, etc. So, when you understand that science is what makes them trigger, you can regulate and control them. And, you can get out of your dull days successfully. --Natasha Singh, Life Coach