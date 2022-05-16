Lifestyle

5 essential eyebrow products

Perfectly shaped eyebrows literally shape your face. If you don't believe us, do a full face of makeup but don't tame your brows. Now brush them, use some brow gel, and see the difference. There are several eyebrow products available in the market, but you don't need to buy all of them. Here are five brow products. Make your pick based on your needs.

#1 Eyebrow pencils

To make your face look polished even without makeup, invest in a good eyebrow pencil to fill up your brows and make them look thick, dark, and natural. They are great for drawing your preferred eyebrow shape in a precise and controlled manner. You can use it to fill in sparse brows, add definition to your arches, or even out an asymmetrical shape.

#2 Eyebrow gels

Invest in a good eyebrow gel to tame and shape your brows and keep them in place throughout the day. You can buy a clear waterproof and long-wearing brow gel or go for a tinted one that matches your brow color. Some such gels also come with tiny microfibers that cling to your eyebrows to make them look fuller, thicker, natural, and defined.

#3 Eyebrow powders

Eyebrow powders are lighter in texture than eyebrow pencils and can be used to fill in sparse areas of your brows. They come in a pressed powder form and give you a more natural, long-lasting, and soft look. Choose an eyebrow powder color one-two shades lighter than your original hair color for a more natural look and apply it using an angled brush.

#4 Eyebrow waxes

Eyebrow wax is normally used in a more professional setting. They are just like an eyebrow gel, but with the ability to hold your brows in place for longer and better. Waxes make your eyebrows fluffy. Always brush your brows into the desired shape before applying the wax as it tends to set pretty quickly. Brushing also lets you see the sparse spaces better.

#5 Eyebrow pomades

Eyebrow pomades are best for people with extremely sparse brows. They come in a pot and are highly pigmented and creamy. Pomades help you fill in your sparse spots best but beware so as to not go overboard. For someone looking to fake their brows, pomades are the go-to product. It is applied with an angled brush, which usually comes with the product.