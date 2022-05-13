Lifestyle

Know how colors can affect your life

May 13, 2022

Different colors arouse different responses from people.

Chromotherapy, simply known as color therapy, is believed to have the potential to treat various health issues, mental and physical. Practitioners believe that colors decide how a certain individual responds to a situation. It was even practiced by several ancient civilizations. According to Indian philosophy, the seven colors on the color wheel enhance the body's chakras. Let's explore color therapy a bit more.

Color therapy Expert speaks

"Color therapy is a form of complementary and alternative medicine that uses various colors to heal the body. The therapeutic technique involves the use of light, color, and other natural elements to balance or restore health," explains Dr. Madhu Kotiya, Wiccan, Tarot, and Spiritual Mentor. "Just like hospitals have green curtains to promote healing, we ask people to wear certain colors to treat them."

Mood Here's what a Denmark study says

The color of the walls of your bedroom can affect mood, stress levels, and satisfaction with life. A study in Denmark found that people who slept in light blue bedrooms experienced a higher level of satisfaction with life as opposed to those who slept in green and brown rooms. The color of the clothes you wear can also affects mood and energy levels.

Pink and Black Colors that can imbibe hope and love in your life

If you have lost all hope in life, then pink can turn things around. Pink is also good for your love life as it has the ability to make you feel playful and romantic. It represents femininity, romance, sensitivity, and tenderness. Black can also diffuse feelings of hopelessness. Black, when paired with white, leads to feelings of power, freedom, safety, and protection.

Positive colors Colors that can boost the quality of your life

Light blue is good for stimulating the brain and calming anxiety. Green is good for restoring balance and calming down the mind. But for someone who is emotionally imbalanced, too much green isn't good as it is associated with jealousy or envy. To feel passionate and energized, add some red color to your life. White helps in reducing misery and makes you feel confident.

Negativity But beware, the colors can turn negative as well

If you have anxiety issues and are depressed, then you should avoid certain colors. Red is associated with anger, violence, and danger. So if you are suffering from depression, stay away from it. Deep blue is linked to sadness. A patient with depression and a low level of serotonin should stay away from it. However, there is no one good color for depressed people.