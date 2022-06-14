Lifestyle

5 must-try Sindhi dishes

Rich in flavor and infused with lots of aromatic spices, Sindhi cuisine usually consists of lots of vegetables, and pulses that make it nutritious as well as tasty. From dal pakwan and kadhi chawal to sai bhaji, koki, and Sindhi pulao, Sindhi food has a lot of delectable options to choose from. Here are five must-try Sindhi dishes that will make you salivate.

#1 Dal pakwan

One of the most popular and authentic Sindhi breakfasts, dal pakwan is a simple and healthy dish as it is rich in protein and carbohydrates. Pakwan is basically deep-fried crunchy and flat maida puris made with cumin seeds, carom seeds, and black pepper. The pakwan is served with a simple chana dal that is topped with some tamarind chutney and chopped onions.

#2 Koki

Koki is a popular Sindhi flatbread that is made using whole wheat flour, green chilies, yogurt, butter, coriander, chopped onions along with a lot of spices. The texture of koki resembles a thin biscuit which is light and snacky. The flaky and crusty brown roti is served with some pickle and papad and is best enjoyed with a hot cup of masala chai.

#3 Sai bhaji

Sai bhaji is a healthy, wholesome, and nutritious one-pot vegetarian dish that is a must-have in most Sindhi households. It's rich in fiber, protein, magnesium, iron, and folic acid with not many carbs that make it perfect for diabetics and people who want to lose weight. Sai bhaji is made with chickpeas, spinach, veggies, dal, and spices and served with parathas or bhuga chawal.

#4 Bhuga chawal

Also called Sindhi pulao, bhuga chawal is traditional Sindhi rice made with shredded tomatoes, deep-fried onions, and colorful veggies and infused with lots of flavorful spices. The rice preparation is dark brown in color which comes from the infusion of garam masala, caramelized onions, and whole spices. You can serve this dish for lunch along with sai bhaji, roasted papad, and boondi raita.

#5 Khorak

Khorak is a traditional Sindhi dessert that is specially prepared during Shita Saptami or during the winters to keep the body warm. Also known as majoon, this sweet is offered by a mother to her daughter during her marriage. It is also very healthy to have during and after pregnancy. The dish is usually made with coconut, ghee, khaun, and lots of dry fruits.