Lifestyle

Strawberry Moon: June's full moon will rise on June 14

Strawberry Moon: June's full moon will rise on June 14

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 14, 2022, 11:14 am 2 min read

Strawberry Moon will peak at 5:22 pm India time. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Also known as Mead Moon or Honey Moon, the Strawberry Moon will appear bright and full in the night sky on Tuesday (June 14). June is a special month, provided you have an interest in astronomy. This whole month, you can see five planets in a line, including Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn, before sunrise in a clear sky.

Reason Why Strawberry Moon?

Strawberry Moon does not look like its fruit namesake but is a supermoon in the month of June. According to NASA, the name "Strawberry Moon" comes from the Algonquin tribes of the US and Canada who named it after the strawberry plant found abundantly there. The full moon will reach its peak around 5:22 pm (IST) and can also be seen the night after.

Names Other names of Strawberry Moon

The Moon will appear larger as it'll be at the closest point in its orbit around the Earth called perigee. The name Mead Moon is also used because honey is harvested during this time of the year, some NASA reports suggest. The term Honey Moon is due to the high number of marriages in June, and couples plan their honeymoon in the same month.

India Relevance in India

In India, the June full moon is called Vat Purnima. The festival is largely celebrated by married women in northern and western India. According to the story of the legendary couple Savitri and Satyavan, Savitri tricked Yamraj into giving her dead husband a new life. Married women worship Savitri on Vat Purnima by fasting and praying for their husbands' long life.

Next When is the next full moon?

There are usually 12 full moons as per the Gregorian Calendar in the lunar year. However, sometimes, the timing of the 365-day year causes an extra full moon. This year, we have just the 12 full moons. The next full moon in July 2022 known as the Buck Moon, will reach its peak at 2:37 pm!