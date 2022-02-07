India

Assam to lift COVID-19 curbs, night curfew from February 15

Assam to lift COVID-19 curbs, night curfew from February 15

Written by Saptak Datta Feb 07, 2022, 06:33 pm 2 min read

Previously, the government in Assam declared a state-wide night curfew from 11.30 pm to 6 am.

The Assam government on Monday decided to lift all COVID-19 restrictions and night curfews from February 15. "There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15th and all COVID-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn. I appeal to all students who appear in Class 10th and Class 12th examinations to take COVID-19 vaccines," Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Context Why does the story matter?

There has been a steady decline of COVID-19 cases in Assam in the past few days.

Previously, the government in Assam declared a state-wide night curfew from 11.30 pm to 6 am from December 26, 2021, until further notice.

Last month, the state government had tightened restrictions to contain the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Information What did the CM say?

Cinema halls and shopping malls will be allowed to operate with full capacity, said Sarma. He added that wedding ceremonies can take place throughout the night, however, all the guests should be completely vaccinated. Elections for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, and other municipal board elections across the state will take place in April, said Sarma.

Details COVID-19 cases in Assam

According to the National Health Mission, Assam reported 256 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Sunday. The overall count of COVID-19 cases climbed to 7.2 lakh in the state, and the overall death toll has reached 7,908. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, Assam has administered a total of 4,17,99,667 COVID vaccine doses to date.