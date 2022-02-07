India

'Don't show them mirror': PM Modi slams Congress in Parliament

'Don't show them mirror': PM Modi slams Congress in Parliament

Written by Sagar Feb 07, 2022, 06:29 pm 3 min read

The Budget Session of Parliament had commenced last week with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Opposition Congress party while speaking in the Parliament. He was replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session. The ongoing session had commenced last week with President Ram Nath Kovind's address while the Union Budget 2022 was tabled on February 1.

Context Why does this story matter?

PM Modi's speech comes after several opposition leaders tore into the government over the issues of unemployment and poverty.

"There was not a single word on unemployment in the presidential address. The youth across the country is looking for jobs," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had said last week.

Gandhi had also criticized PM Modi's foreign policy, saying his government brought Pakistan and China closer.

Speech India must take global leadership role: PM

"On 75 years of independence, when country is entering Amrit Kal, I fight for independence. The people who participated didn't belong to any party," PM Modi said. "There is a new world order post COVID-19 pandemic. We are being recognized as a leader. India must take the global leadership role. It is a turning point and we should not lose this opportunity," he added.

Criticism 'Opposition misused COVID-19 for political gains'

Attacking the Congress, PM Modi said, "Don't show them mirrors, they will break the mirrors too." "Amid COVID-19, the Congress crossed all limits by encouraging migrant laborers to travel," he alleged. "Coronavirus is a global pandemic but some even misused it for political gains," he said, adding, "I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next century."

Quote Government working to create jobs, says PM

PM Modi further said, "During pandemic, the country took a big decision to save small farmers from difficulties. India took the entire burden on itself and did not let it fall on the farmers." "After independence, rural roads have been developed at the fastest rate in these (past) five years. Optical fiber work is going on. These works will generate employment," the PM added.

Quote 60,000 start-ups in India now: PM

PM Modi also said the Indian economy has been the "fastest growing in the world" during COVID-19. "Street vendors are getting bank loans for the first time, and are using digital transactions. There were 500 start-ups in 2014, now there are over 60,000," he added.

Session Budget Session of Parliament

The Budget Session is being held amid the third wave of COVID-19. Both the Houses of Parliament are working in a staggered manner, with the Rajya Sabha operating from 10 am to 3 pm and the Lok Sabha between 4 pm and 9 pm. The Session will be conducted in two parts—from January 31 to February 11 and from March 14 to April 8.