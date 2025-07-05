Aryna Sabalenka beats Emma Raducanu, reaches Wimbledon 4th round: Stats

World number one Aryna Sabalenka fought off a tough challenge from home favorite Emma Raducanu to reach the Round of 16 at Wimbledon . The World No. 1 won the marquee third-round clash in straight sets, 7-6(8), 6-4. The match was played under a closed roof on Center Court due to darkening skies and lasted for exactly two hours. Here are further details and key stats.

Match highlights Sabalenka overcomes early challenges in both sets Sabalenka was down a break in both sets but managed to pull through. She saved a set point in the first set tiebreak and was just a point away from trailing 1-5 in the second set. Despite these challenges, the world's top-ranked player kept her composure and continued her pursuit of her maiden Wimbledon title.

Details Match stats and H2H record Sabalenka and Raducanu both doled out 4 aces each. However, Sabalenka committed fewer double faults (1) compared to Raducanu's 3. Sabalenka had a 63% win on the 1st serve and 57% win on the 2nd. She converted 4/15 break points. In terms of the head-to-head record on the WTA Tour, Sabalenka has a 2-0 win-loss record over Raducanu. Before this, the pair's meeting came at the 2024 Indian Wells.

Numbers 92-25 win-loss record at Grand Slams With this victory over Raducanu, Sabalenka has raced to a 92-25 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Notably, Sabalenka is 14-5 at Wimbledon, having reached the semis here in 2021 and 2023. Sabalenka, who is a six-time Slam finalist, suffered heartbreaks at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, losing both times in the summit clash this year. She is 15-2 at Slams in 2025.

Do you know? Sabalenka follows Barty's footsteps As per Opta, Sabalenka is the first player to make the Round of 16 in all their first three women's singles Grand Slam appearances as World No. 1 since Ashleigh Barty (Wimbledon 2019, Australian Open 2020 and 2021.