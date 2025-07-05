Aryna Sabalenka beats Emma Raducanu, reaches Wimbledon 4th round: Stats
What's the story
World number one Aryna Sabalenka fought off a tough challenge from home favorite Emma Raducanu to reach the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. The World No. 1 won the marquee third-round clash in straight sets, 7-6(8), 6-4. The match was played under a closed roof on Center Court due to darkening skies and lasted for exactly two hours. Here are further details and key stats.
Match highlights
Sabalenka overcomes early challenges in both sets
Sabalenka was down a break in both sets but managed to pull through. She saved a set point in the first set tiebreak and was just a point away from trailing 1-5 in the second set. Despite these challenges, the world's top-ranked player kept her composure and continued her pursuit of her maiden Wimbledon title.
Details
Match stats and H2H record
Sabalenka and Raducanu both doled out 4 aces each. However, Sabalenka committed fewer double faults (1) compared to Raducanu's 3. Sabalenka had a 63% win on the 1st serve and 57% win on the 2nd. She converted 4/15 break points. In terms of the head-to-head record on the WTA Tour, Sabalenka has a 2-0 win-loss record over Raducanu. Before this, the pair's meeting came at the 2024 Indian Wells.
Numbers
92-25 win-loss record at Grand Slams
With this victory over Raducanu, Sabalenka has raced to a 92-25 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Notably, Sabalenka is 14-5 at Wimbledon, having reached the semis here in 2021 and 2023. Sabalenka, who is a six-time Slam finalist, suffered heartbreaks at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, losing both times in the summit clash this year. She is 15-2 at Slams in 2025.
Do you know?
Sabalenka follows Barty's footsteps
As per Opta, Sabalenka is the first player to make the Round of 16 in all their first three women's singles Grand Slam appearances as World No. 1 since Ashleigh Barty (Wimbledon 2019, Australian Open 2020 and 2021.
Upcoming challenge
Sabalenka to face Elise Mertens next
With this victory, Sabalenka remains a strong contender for the title. In the Round of 16, she will take on Belgium's Elise Mertens, who is seeded No. 24. Mertens had earlier knocked out No. 14 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine from contention on No. 1 Court. The two have teamed up in doubles before and won two hard-court Grand Slam titles together (2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open).