Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian tennis icon, Neale Fraser, has passed away at 91.

Known for his remarkable achievements, Fraser won three singles Grand Slam titles, 11 doubles majors, and five mixed doubles, making him the last man to win a treble at a major.

His leadership inspired generations, and his contributions to the Davis Cup and tennis world will be deeply missed. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Fraser won a total of 19 major titles

Australian tennis legend Neale Fraser dies at 91

By Parth Dhall 04:52 pm Dec 03, 202404:52 pm

What's the story Tennis legend Neale Fraser, a former world number one, has died at the age of 91. His death was confirmed by Tennis Australia on Tuesday, with the organization stating that the court "has lost one of its giants." Fraser was a left-handed player who won 19 Grand Slam titles during his illustrious career. He also captained Australia in the Davis Cup.

Career achievements

Fraser attained this rare Grand Slam treble

Fraser's Grand Slam wins include three singles Grand Slam titles, including two at the US Open and one at Wimbledon. He also clinched 11 majors in doubles as well as five in mixed doubles. Fraser was the last man to claim a treble at a major - singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. He won the US Open across the three segments in 1959. Fraser repeated this feat a year later (1960).

Legacy

Fraser's Wimbledon victory and Davis Cup contributions

As mentioned, Fraser also claimed the Wimbledon singles title in 1960. He overcame Rod Laver, the Australian legend, in the final. He was instrumental in Australia's four successive Davis Cup victories from 1959 to 1962. He also served as the nation's non-playing captain for as many as 24 years. "I could never think of anything better than representing your country," Fraser often said.

Remembering Fraser

Tributes pour in for Fraser

Tennis Australia said "generations of players were inspired by his leadership" in his time as Davis Cup captain. Fraser's long-time friend and rival Rod Laver paid his condolences after hearing the news of his death. Another Australian former doubles world number one Paul McNamee also hailed Fraser, saying "If there's one person who embodied the Davis Cup, it was Fraser ... The tennis world thanks you deeply and will miss you."

Honors

Fraser's induction into tennis hall of fame

It is worth noting that Fraser was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984. He was also awarded the International Tennis Federation's Philippe Chatrier award in 2008. A decade later, he entered the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame. Notably, Fraser's wife Thea stood by him through his illustrious career and life journey.