Australian tennis legend Neale Fraser dies at 91
Tennis legend Neale Fraser, a former world number one, has died at the age of 91. His death was confirmed by Tennis Australia on Tuesday, with the organization stating that the court "has lost one of its giants." Fraser was a left-handed player who won 19 Grand Slam titles during his illustrious career. He also captained Australia in the Davis Cup.
Fraser attained this rare Grand Slam treble
Fraser's Grand Slam wins include three singles Grand Slam titles, including two at the US Open and one at Wimbledon. He also clinched 11 majors in doubles as well as five in mixed doubles. Fraser was the last man to claim a treble at a major - singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. He won the US Open across the three segments in 1959. Fraser repeated this feat a year later (1960).
Fraser's Wimbledon victory and Davis Cup contributions
As mentioned, Fraser also claimed the Wimbledon singles title in 1960. He overcame Rod Laver, the Australian legend, in the final. He was instrumental in Australia's four successive Davis Cup victories from 1959 to 1962. He also served as the nation's non-playing captain for as many as 24 years. "I could never think of anything better than representing your country," Fraser often said.
Tributes pour in for Fraser
Tennis Australia said "generations of players were inspired by his leadership" in his time as Davis Cup captain. Fraser's long-time friend and rival Rod Laver paid his condolences after hearing the news of his death. Another Australian former doubles world number one Paul McNamee also hailed Fraser, saying "If there's one person who embodied the Davis Cup, it was Fraser ... The tennis world thanks you deeply and will miss you."
Fraser's induction into tennis hall of fame
It is worth noting that Fraser was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984. He was also awarded the International Tennis Federation's Philippe Chatrier award in 2008. A decade later, he entered the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame. Notably, Fraser's wife Thea stood by him through his illustrious career and life journey.