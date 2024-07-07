In brief Simplifying... In brief Former Australian tennis star Ken Rosewall holds the record for the most Grand Slam singles match-wins after turning 35, with 64 victories.

He's closely followed by Roger Federer with 62 wins and Novak Djokovic with 50.

Djokovic recently made history by surpassing both Federer and Serena Williams to become the player with the most Grand Slam match-wins overall, boasting a record of 373-49 at majors.

Djokovic recorded his 50th Grand Slam match-winning after turning 35 (Image source: X@atptour)

Men with most Grand Slam singles match-wins after turning 35

By Parth Dhall 04:51 pm Jul 07, 2024

What's the story Novak Djokovic reached the fourth round at 2024 Wimbledon after claiming a four-set win over Alexei Popyrin. Djokovic once again bounced back after losing the first set, eventually winning the contest 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3). The Serb recorded his 50th Grand Slam match-winning after turning 35. Have a look at men aged 35+ with most singles match-wins at Grand Slams (Open Era).

#1

Ken Rosewall: 64 wins

As per Opta, former Australian star Ken Rosewall won eight Grand Slam titles across eras (Amateur, Professional, and Open Era). Notably, four of his honors came in the Open Era, between 1968 and 1978. Rosewall holds the record for winning the most men's singles major matches after turning 35. He leads the tally with 64 such wins.

#2

Roger Federer: 62 wins

Swiss ace Roger Federer won 62 matches at Grand Slams after turning 35. He won a total of 369 major matches in his illustrious career that over two decades. Federer, one of the most elegant players, claimed 20 Grand Slam titles, the most third-most after Djokovic (24) and Rafael Nadal (22). As many as eight of Federer's titles came at Wimbledon.

#3

Novak Djokovic: 50 wins

As mentioned, Djokovic is now the only other man with 50 or more Grand Slam singles match-wins after turning 35. The Serb has been on a roll in recent times, having extended his total major titles to 24. He owns the joint-most Grand Slam singles honors (men or women) alongside former player Margaret Court. Djokovic will likely surpass Court soon.

Information

Only player with over 370 major match-wins

It is worth noting that Djokovic recently broke the record for winning the most Grand Slam matches by a man or woman. He surpassed both Federer (369-60) and Serena Williams (368-56) for this record. Djokovic is now 373-49 at majors.