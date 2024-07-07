In brief Simplifying... In brief India's cricket team, missing key players, suffered a surprising defeat to Zimbabwe in the first T20I, ending their 12-match winning streak.

The teams will face off again at Harare Sports Club, a venue known for favoring spin-bowling and where India has a 5-3 win record.

Can India bounce back against Zimbabwe? 2nd T20I toss update

What's the story Hours after facing a rare defeat to hosts Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue eye revenge in the 2nd T20I at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The Indian cricket team was trounced by the hosts as they defended a mere 115. The Shubman Gill-led side now eyes a comeback in the five-match series. India have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Sai Sudharsan comes in for Khaleel Ahmed

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (captain), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wicket-keeper), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, and Tendai Chatara. India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar.

Pitch report and streaming details

The iconic Harare Sports Club will host all five matches in the series. Pitches at this venue are conducive to spin-bowling as the bounce remains low. Teams batting first have clinched 30 of the 51 T20Is played here. One can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network and stream it on the SonyLIV app (4:30pm IST).

A look at head-to-head record

India boast six wins and just three defeats against Zimbabwe in T20I cricket. Seven of these games have taken place in Harare, as the head-to-head record is 5-3 in India's favor. Before this series, the two sides last met in T20Is in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, in Melbourne. The Men in Blue recorded a comfortable 71-run triumph.

Zimbabwe stunned India in 1st T20I

A new-look Indian side sans their senior members Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah among others, lost to Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I. A brilliant four-fer from Ravi Bishnoi meant the hosts were restricted to 115/9 while batting first. In reply, India were bowled out for 102 in 19.5 overs. Only skipper Gill and Washington Sundar recorded 20+ scores.

India's 12-match winning streak

It is worth noting that Zimbabwe ended India's 12-match winning streak in T20I cricket. The one in T20 World Cup final was their 12th back-to-back victory. It was India's second such streak in the shortest format.