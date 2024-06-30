Jasprit Bumrah scripts these records in T20 World Cup 2024
Team India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final. The win helped India win their second T20 WC crown after 2007. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed 2/18 in four overs in the summit clash, was named the Player of the Tournament. Here are his stats and records in the 2024 T20 WC.
A match-winning spell from Bumrah
Chasing 177, SA were off to a poor start as Bumrah dismissed Reeza Hendricks in the second over. A solid bounce back from the Proteas team meant SA required 30 runs in the final five overs. Bumrah turned the tide in India's favor by giving away just four and two runs in the 16th and 18th over. Marco Jansen was his other victim.
Player of the Series - Jasprit Bumrah
As mentioned, Bumrah was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for scalping 15 wickets at 8.27. His economy was a sensational 4.17. His best figures read 3/7. No other bowler has taken 10-plus wickets in a T20 WC edition at an economy of under 5. Meanwhile, only Fazalhaq Farooqi (17) and Arshdeep Singh (17) finished the recent event with more wickets than Bumrah.
Most economical T20 WC spell by an Indian
A thunderous spell from Bumrah helped India beat Afghanistan in their Super 8 encounter in Bridgetown. Bumrah took three wickets while conceding just seven runs in four overs, including a maiden. No other Indian has conceded fewer runs, having bowled four overs in a T20 WC match. Arshdeep (4/9 vs USA, 2024) trails Bumrah in this regard.
Successive POTM awards in T20 WCs
Bumrah managed 2/6 from three overs in the game against Ireland. In the succeeding clash against Pakistan, the pacer recorded figures worth 3/14 in four overs. As India won both these games, Bumrah received the Player-of-the-Match award. Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja are the only other Indians with successive POTM awards in T20 WCs.
Most maidens in T20Is
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah, who bowled two maiden overs in T20 WC 2024, now owns the most maiden overs in T20I history among full-member team bowlers (12). The tournament saw the pacer break the tie with his compatriot Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has delivered 10 maidens in this format. In the overall list, Bumrah is only behind Uganda's Frank Nsubuga (17).