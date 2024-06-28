In brief Simplifying... In brief The T20 World Cup has seen some significant victories in knockout stages.

The West Indies clinched a massive 74-run win over Australia in 2012, with Chris Gayle's unbeaten 75 leading the charge.

India also secured a solid 68-run win against England, thanks to a strong partnership between Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka triumphed over the West Indies by 57 runs in 2009, and the Windies returned the favor with a 36-run victory in 2012.

These matches highlight the thrilling unpredictability and high stakes of T20 cricket.

The Indian cricket team recorded a 68-run win over England (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup: Biggest win-margins by runs in knockout stages

By Rajdeep Saha 02:54 am Jun 28, 202402:54 am

What's the story The Indian cricket team recorded a 68-run win over England in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final clash at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Notably, this is now the second-biggest win in terms of runs in T20 WC knockout matches. India scored 171/7 in 20 overs, riding on Rohit Sharma's 57. In response, England folded for 103. Here are biggest win-margins by runs (T20 WC).

#1

74 runs - WI vs AUS, Colombo

The 2012 edition of the T20 World Cup saw eventual champions West Indies take on Australia in the semis. Batting first, the Windies scored 205/4 in 20 overs. Chris Gayle led the way with an unbeaten 75. Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo made useful contributions. In response, Australia were bowled out for 131. Ravi Rampaul claimed 3/16. WI won by a massive 74 runs.

#2

68 runs - IND vs ENG, Guyana

India lost the wicket of Virat Kohli early on before Rishabh Pant departed as well. A stand of 73 between Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav helped India offer resistance. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja's cameos helped India get to 171. For England, Chris Jordan claimed 3/37. In response, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav led the charge with the ball, handing India a solid 68-run win.

#3

57 runs - SL vs WI, The Oval

The 2009 edition of the T20 World Cup saw Sri Lanka and West Indies face each other at The Oval in a massive semi-final clash. Batting first, the Lankans scored 158/5, riding on Tillakaratne Dilshan's 57-ball 96. Gayle's unbeaten 63 wasn't enough in the run-chase. The Windies folded for a score of 101 in 17.4 overs. SL won by 57 runs to progress.

#4

36 runs - WI vs SL, Colombo

West Indies won the 2012 edition of the T20 World Cup. They beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs in the final held in Colombo. The Windies scored a decent 137/6 on a slowish surface. Marlon Samuels hit 78. Ajantha Mendis was superb, claiming 4/12. The hosts failed in the run-chase, being folded for just 101 runs. Sunil Narine took 3/9.