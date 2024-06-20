India's home season will begin on September 23 with the Bangladesh Test series

Bangladesh, England, New Zealand to tour India in 2024/25 season

By Parth Dhall 05:08 pm Jun 20, 2024

What's the story The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on June 2024, announced fixtures for India Men's international home season (2024/25). Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England will tour India for multi-format series in this period. India's home season will begin on September 23 with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, with Chennai and Kanpur hosting the same. Here are further details.

Fixtures: India vs Bangladesh; India vs NZ

India and Bangladesh will clash in two Tests in Chennai and Kanpur, respectively (September 23-27 and October 1-5). The two teams will lock horns in three T20Is thereafter, on October 6 (Dharamsala), 9 (Delhi), and 12 (Hyderabad), respecitvely. Meanwhile, India's three-Test series against NZ will commence on October 16 in Bengaluru. Pune (October 24-28) and Mumbai (November 1-5) will host the next two Tests.

England tour to India

England will tour India for five T20Is and three ODIs between January 22 and February 12. Chennai Kolkata, Rajkot, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad are the venues for these matches.

