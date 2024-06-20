In brief Simplifying... In brief The T20 World Cup has seen some stellar performances from England's cricketers.

Alex Hales tops the list with an unbeaten 116 against Sri Lanka in 2014, followed by Jos Buttler's 101* in 2021.

Luke Wright's 99* against Afghanistan in 2012 and Phil Salt's 87* against West Indies in 2024 also make the cut.

These high scores, peppered with fours and sixes, have been instrumental in England's victories.

ICC T20 World Cup: Highest individual scores for England

By Rajdeep Saha 04:50 pm Jun 20, 202404:50 pm

What's the story A Phil Salt assault saw England demolish West Indies by eight wickets in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 2 clash at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Chasing 181, England got to the target in style. Salt led the way with a sparkling 87*. Here we decode the highest individual scores for England in T20 WCs.

#1

116* - Alex Hales vs SL, Chattogram, 2014

Former England opener Alex Hales decimated Sri Lanka in the 2014 edition of the T20 World Cup in Chattogram. The Lankans managed 189/4 after batting first, riding on Mahela Jayawardene's 89. In response, England got to 190 in 19.2 overs. Hales scored an unbeaten 116, sharing a 152-run stand alongside Eoin Morgan. Hales hit 11 fours and six sixes (SR: 181.25).

#2

101* - Jos Buttler vs SL, Sharjah, 2021

Sri Lanka were once again at the receiving end. This time, it was Jos Buttler, who floored the Lankans in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah. Buttler hit an unbeaten 101 from 67 balls, slamming six fours and six sixes. England managed 163/4 in 20 overs. In response, SL folded for 137. Moeen Ali (2/15) and Adil Rashid (2/19) shone.

#3

99* - Luke Wright vs AFG, Colombo RPS, 2012

The 2012 edition of the T20 World Cup saw all-rounder Luke Wright hit a stunning 99*-run knock against Afghanistan. He missed out on a century by a whisker, facing 55 balls (SR: 180). He slammed eight fours and six sixes. England scored 196/5 in 20 overs in Colombo. The Afghans were shut down for 80. Stuart Broad was excellent (2/10) alongisde Samit Patel (2/6).

#4

87* - Phil Salt vs WI, Gros Islet, 2024

Salt and Buttler handed England the perfect start, adding 58/0 in the Powerplay. The 67-run stand was broken by Roston Chase. Salt got to his fifty from 38 balls. Jonny Bairstow (48*) played an important role in a telling stand alongside Salt of 97*. The 16th over of England's innings saw Salt punish Romario Shepherd for 30 runs. Salt hit 87* from 47 balls.