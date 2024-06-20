In brief Simplifying... In brief The West Indies cricket team has had some impressive winning streaks in T20I cricket.

Their longest streak was recently achieved, with victories over Australia, South Africa, PNG, Uganda, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

West Indies won eight successive T20Is in 2024 (Image source: X/@windiescricket)

Longest winning streaks for West Indies in T20I cricket

By Parth Dhall 04:49 pm Jun 20, 2024

What's the story Defending champions England beat West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 2 clash at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. The Windies managed 180/4 in 20 overs before Philip Salt's brilliant 87* got England home. With this, West Indies' eight-match winning streak in T20 World Cups came to an end. Have a look at their longest such streaks.

#1

8 wins in 2024

WI started this year with two back-to-back defeats to Australia on their tour Down Under. They then beat Australia in the 3rd T20I. In May, WI routed South Africa 3-0 in the three-match T20I series at home. They were unbeaten in the ongoing T20 World Cup group stage, beating PNG, Uganda, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. This was WI's longest-ever winning streak in T20Is.

#2

7 wins (2012-2013)

West Indies' previous-longest winning streak in T20I cricket was seven, achieved between 2012 and 2013. This streak started with a Super-Over victory over New Zealand in October 2012. WI then beat Australia (twice), Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe (twice). The Windies also won the 2012 T20 World Cup title in this period. They defeated Sri Lanka in the final in Colombo.

#3

5 wins in 2017

West Indies had a topsy-turvy T20I run in 2017. They lost three of their first four T20Is that year, to Pakistan. However, the Windies made a turnaround with five consecutive wins. Wins over Afghanistan (thrice), India, and England revived their campaign. New Zealand snapped WI's winning streak with a 47-run win in Nelson in December.

Information

4 wins (2015-2016)

West Indies won nine of their 16 T20Is between January 2015 and December 2016. The period saw the Windies win four successive T20Is, against Sri Lanka (twice), England, and South Africa.