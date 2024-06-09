Next Article

Uganda (39/10) faltered to post the joint-lowest score in T20 WC history (Photo credit: X/@windiescricket)

ICC T20 World Cup: Decoding the lowest all-out totals

By Rajdeep Saha 06:04 pm Jun 09, 202406:04 pm

What's the story Uganda entered the ICC T20 World Cup history book for the wrong reasons. The associate team was folded for a score of 39 by the West Indies in Match 18 of the 2024 edition. The Group C match at the Providence Stadium, Guyana saw WI score 173/5. Uganda (39/10) faltered to post the joint-lowest score in T20 WC history. We decode the lowest totals.

NED

39 - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka in 2014

The Netherlands cricket team managed a score of 39/10 while batting first against Sri Lanka at Chattogram in 2014. The Dutch were bowled out in just 10.3 overs. Barring Tom Cooper's 16, no other batter got to double digits. Angelo Mathews (3/16) and Ajantha Mendis (3/12) led the show with the ball. Sri Lanka scored 40/1 in just five overs to win the match.

UGA

39 - Uganda vs West Indies in 2024

Akeal Hosein set the tone with a fifer as Uganda recorded the joint-lowest total in T20 WC history (39). WI also recorded the second-biggest T20 WC win in terms of runs (134). WI compiled 173/5 while batting first as the likes of Johnson Charles (44) and Andre Russell (30*) made vital contributions. Besides Hosein's fifer, Alzarri Joseph claimed 2/6. Uganda's Juma Miyagi scored 13*.

NED

44 - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka in 2021

A first-round Group A clash in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah saw Netherlands falter once again against the Lankans. The Dutch folded for 44 in 10 overs. Colin Ackermann (11) was his side's top scorer. For the Lankan Lions, Lahiru Kumara and Wanindu Hasaranga claimed three-fers. In response, Sri Lanka scored 45/2 in 7.1 overs.

WI

55 - West Indies vs England in 2021

West Indies were at the receiving end against England in this Group 1 clash in the 2021 edition. The match held in Dubai saw the Windies perish for 55 in just 14.2 overs. Chris Gayle was his side's top scorer with 13 runs. For England, spinner Adil Rashid claimed 4/2 in 2.2 overs. England scored 56/4 in 8.2 overs to win the contest comfortably.