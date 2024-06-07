Next Article

USA skipper Monak Patel smashed his third T20I fifty (Image source: X/@usacricket)

Batters with most 50+ scores for USA in T20Is

By Parth Dhall 02:39 am Jun 07, 202402:39 am

What's the story Co-hosts USA upset heavyweights Pakistan in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Match 11 in Dallas. They restricted Pakistan to 159/7 (20 overs) as Babar Azam and Shadab Khan hit 40-plus scores. In response, the USA were in control before Pakistan fought. They eventually won the one-over Eliminator. USA skipper Monank Patel struck a match-winning fifty, now the joint second-most for USA in T20Is.

#1

Steven Taylor: 5

Steven Taylor remains the only batter with five or more 50+ scores for USA in T20I cricket. In fact, he is the only player to have scored a century for the United States in the shortest format. The USA opener, who scored 12 against Pakistan, has racked up 754 runs from 26 T20I encounters at an average of 37.70.

#2

Andries Gous: 3

Andries Gous has the joint second-most 50+ scores for USA in T20Is with Monank Patel. The former smashed a fine 26-ball 35 against Pakistan in Dallas. Overall, Gous has racked up 261 runs from eight T20Is at a remarkable average of 32.62. The tally includes a strike-rate of 146.62. Gous has smacked 30 fours and 12 sixes as of now.

#3

Monak Patel: 3

As mentioned, Monak Patel is the only other player with three-plus 50+ score for USA in T20I cricket. Patel's third such score came in the Pakistan game as he smashed a 38-ball 50 (7 fours and 1 six). The USA skipper has overall slammed 507 runs from 27 T20Is at an average of 23.04. His tally has a strike-rate of 129.66.

#4

Aaron Jones: 2

Aaron Jones has been in blazing form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He slammed a match-winning 94* against Canada before adding a 26-ball 36* against Pakistan. Jones now has two half-centuries in T20I cricket. Only two other players have more than one other fifty in this regard. The tally includes 507 runs from 27 T20Is at 23.04.