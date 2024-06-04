Next Article

Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed a fifer (Source: X/@ACBofficials)

T20 WC: Afghanistan demolish Uganda to record historic triumph

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:41 am Jun 04, 202410:41 am

What's the story Afghanistan have thrashed Uganda by 125 runs in their opener (Match 5) of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. A historic stand from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran meant the Afghan team posted 183/5 while batting first at Guyana's Providence Stadium. Uganda batters couldn't put up a fight and hence were folded for 58. Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed a fifer. Here are the key stats.

Afghanistan's innings

Gurbaz, Zadran power Afghanistan

Both Gurbaz (76) and Zadran (70) attacked from the outset as Afghanistan added 66 runs in the powerplay overs. They continued to bat well even thereafter as the Afghan team touched the 100-run mark in the 10th over. Though they added 154 runs, Afghanistan were restricted to 183/5 as Uganada bowlers conceded just 27 runs in the final five overs.

Uganda's chase

Farooqi dents Uganda in the chase

Uganda were off to a horrendous start as Farooqi claimed two wickets in the opening over. The tale of falling wickets continued as none of their batters could touch the 15-run mark. They were eventually folded for 58 in 16 overs as Afghanistan recorded a historic triumph. Farooqi finished with 5/9 in his four overs. Naveen-ul-Haq and skipper Rashid Khan claimed two wickets apiece.

Record

Historic stand from the duo

As mentioned, Gurbaz and Zadran recorded the second-highest opening stand in T20 WC history. They are only behind England's Alex Hales and Jos Buttler, who added 170* runs against India in 2022. South Africa's Rilee Rossouw-Quinton de Kock (168 vs Bangladesh, 2022) and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara-Mahela Jayawardene (166 vs WI, 2010) are the only other pairs with higher partnerships than the Afghanistan duo.

Gurbaz

Gurbaz races past 1,400 T20I runs

Gurbaz made 76 off 45 balls (4 fours, 4 sixes). He has raced to 1,452 runs across 56 T20Is at 25.92. In addition to his eight fifties, he owns a ton (SR: 139.34). The youngster displaced Asghar Afghan (1,382) as Afghanistan's fourth-highest run-getter in the format. Gurbaz has tallied 229 runs across nine T20 WC games at 25.44. This was his maiden fifty.

Zadran

Fine effort from Zadran as well

Meanwhile, Zadran ended up scoring 70 off 46 balls. He hit nine fours and a maximum. The star opener has now raced to 944 runs across 37 T20Is at 30.45. This was his seventh fifty as his strike rate reads 109.64. He hit his maiden T20 WC fifty as he now owns 150 runs across four games at 37.50.

Information

Do you know?

Gurbaz's 76 is now the highest individual score by an Afghanistan batter in T20 WCs. He went past Najibullah Zadran's 73 against New Zealand in 2021. Zadran's 70 against Uganda now stands third on this list.

Feats

Fifth Afghanistan bowler with this feat

Farooqi became the fifth Afghanistan bowler to claim a T20I fifer. Only Rashid Khan (5/3 versus Ireland, 2017) owns better returns in the format among Afghanistan players. Meanwhile, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (5/20 versus Scotland, 2021) is the only other Afghanistan bowler with a fifer in T20 WCs. Farooqi's figures (5/9) are the best for a left-arm pacer in T20 WCs.

Elite list

Farooqi only behind these names

Farooqi claimed the fourth-best bowling figures in T20 WC history. He is only behind Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (6/8 vs Zimbabwe, 2012), SL's Rangana Herath (5/3 vs New Zealand, 2014), and Pakistan's Umar Gul (5/6 versus NZ, 2009). Overall, the young pacer has raced to 42 T20I wickets (ER: 6.60). In T20 WCs, he has tallied eight wickets across four matches (ER: 5.41).

Triumph

Historic triumph for Afghanistan

Afghanistan recorded the fourth-biggest win in T20 WC history in terms of runs (125). This was also the second-biggest win for Afghanistan in overall T20Is. Their 130-run triumph against Scotland in the 2021 T20 WC takes the top spot. Afghanistan are now the only team with multiple wins by 120-plus runs in T20 WCs. Meanwhile, Uganda recorded the fourth-lowest total in the competition's history.